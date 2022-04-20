ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

Barricade Situation Ends Peacefully

By Robert Kennedy
WNCY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 25-year-old man is in custody after he fled from police when they tried arresting him...

wncy.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Threatened Bloomington Hotel Employee With ‘Wizard Wand’

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man faces assault and trespassing charges after threatening a hotel employee with a “wizard wand,” court documents show. Skylar Eros Dupree Thomas, 29, of Woodbury is charged with fifth-degree assault and trespassing, both misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint. Skylar Thomas (credit: Hennepin County) Just after midnight Friday, Bloomington police responded to a Hyatt Place hotel on a report of a person with a weapon. The suspect, identified as Thomas, told police he had a “wand.” “From previous calls, [the officer] knew that the defendant was referencing a stick that had been fashioned into what looked like a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Off-duty Madison police detective witnessed, reported alleged Beltline shooter

MADISON, Wis. — An off-duty Madison Police detective witnessed and reported an alleged shooting that shut down most of the Beltline last week. According to a complaint filed with the Dane County Circuit Court, the detective identified as DR saw Matthew Rhone, 21, of Fitchburg shooting at a black Chrysler 200 while they traveled east on the Beltline between South...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marinette, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Marinette, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WSAW

Antigo Police looking for 2 girls last seen on Tuesday

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Antigo Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two teenage girls. Makaila Lenzner is 13-years-old and may be traveling with her cousin, McKenzie Bostwick. Antigo Police says the girls were last seen on April 12. It is believed the two may be in Rockford, Illinois.
ANTIGO, WI
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend crash, man dead: sheriff

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 79-year-old West Bend man is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said it was notified of "an erratic driver" around 3:40 p.m. The person ended up driving into oncoming traffic on State Highway 33 near West Bend Municipal Airport.
WEST BEND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barricade#Police#Wi#Wtaq
WKRG News 5

2 separate vehicle wrecks leads to one man dead, identity unknown

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one man is dead after two separate traffic wrecks occurred. On Sunday, April 17 at 5 a.m. Mobile police officers were called to a traffic wreck on I-65 northbound at Dauphin Street. When officers arrived they found an empty vehicle that was left in […]
MOBILE, AL
YourErie

Man dead after construction accident at Chautauqua Institution

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One man is dead after a construction accident in Chautauqua County, New York. According to a news release from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called in to assist emergency crews for a fall victim at the Chautauqua Institution around 7:50 a.m. Friday, April 22. The preliminary investigation showed that a 51-year […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Greater Milwaukee Today

One dead following Highway 67 crash in Town of Oconomowoc

TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — One person was killed and three others hospitalized Monday after a two-vehicle crash Monday at the intersection of Highway 67 and County Trunk CW around 11:49 a.m., police said. A Town of Oconomowoc Police Department press release Tuesday morning said a sedan was traveling eastbound...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac police pursuit ends in garage, woman arrested

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A seven-mile police chase in Fond du Lac ended with the driver pulling into an open garage at a home that doesn't belong to her. Rosario Lemke, 39, now faces multiple charges, including two felonies for the police chase and entering that home. Just before...
FOND DU LAC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WausauPilot

3 dead in overnight crash west of Wausau

Three people died late Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 and a pedestrian who sought to render aid was struck by a third vehicle and is hospitalized, police said. The crash was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 29, about a mile west of Hwy. 97 in the Marathon County town of Frankfort. The three victims died at the scene and there were no surviving occupants of either vehicle, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department released.
KTAR.com

Woman dead, suspect in custody after barricade situation at Phoenix home

PHOENIX – A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting and barricade incident in Phoenix on Thursday night, authorities said. The suspect was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries after a police dog helped detain him at a home near 38th Street and Shea Boulevard, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
WausauPilot

Fatal Hwy. 66 crash victim identified

The victim in a fatal weekend rollover in Portage County has been identified as 71-year-old Eugene Walczak, of Rosholt. The crash was reported just before 7:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Hwy. 66 and Rustic Drive in the town of Sharon. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a severely damaged Dodge...
WAUSAU, WI
CBS 58

1 killed in crash near Appleton and Silver Spring Drive

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say one person was killed in a crash near Appleton and Silver Spring Drive Monday night, April 18. It happened around 9:30 p.m. An unidentified man was driving westbound on W. Appleton Ave. when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and struck a light pole and tree. The vehicle came to rest and started on fire as a result of the crash.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Palmer and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee man charged with homicide

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after a fatal shooting near Palmer and Chambers on April 10. Prosecutors accuse Bronte McKinney, 20, of shooting and killing Percy Smith. Milwaukee police were called to the scene, which is a few blocks away from the District 5...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy