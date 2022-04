The Minnesota Timberwolves might be the most woebegone franchise in the NBA over the last 20 years this side of the Sacramento Kings. The Wolves have perennially been league-wide bottom-feeders since Kevin Garnett was traded to the Boston Celtics back in 2007, with the team missing the playoffs in 16 of the last 17 years entering this season. That dubious history is part of what made the Wolves’ resurgence so fun this year: by winning by 46 games and earning their spot in the NBA Playoffs with a dramatic play-in tournament victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota could legitimately claim this as the organization’s most fulfilling season since their conference finals run at the peak of the KG era back in 2004.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO