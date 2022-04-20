ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer news: Sterling on AC Milan's list of targets

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling is on a list of players AC Milan want to sign amid reports...

Daily Mail

Lionel Messi 'has given up on EVER winning the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain' after their last-16 collapse against Real Madrid... despite vowing to win the European title with the French side when he joined

Lionel Messi has reportedly 'given up on winning the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain' after the Ligue 1 giants crashed out of the competition again in March. PSG were 2-0 up in their last-16 tie against Real Madrid and had just under half-an-hour to play at the Bernabeu before a stunning Karim Benzema hat-trick inside 18 minutes turned the tie on its head.
UEFA
Person
Raheem Sterling
Yardbarker

Manchester City Set for Major Financial Loss Following Raheem Sterling Stance on Future

Manchester City are looking forward to a number of potential incoming signings this summer. The Etihad club have already wrapped up a £14 million move for promising River Plate striker Julian Alvarez, and are understood to be closing in on the staggering signing of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, to fill the striker-sized hole left behind by the recently departed Sergio Aguero.
Yardbarker

Former Liverpool Player Destroys Erik ten Hag

The former Liverpool and Irish International Jason McAteer took to his twitter today to share his opinion on Manchester United’s new managerial appointment Erik ten Hag and had Manchester United fans going mad!. Get the funniest stories in sport in 3 minutes with The Upshot, a weekly newsletter spilling...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Liverpool supporters for Anfield tribute to baby son

Cristiano Ronaldo has added his own thanks to those of his family, praising Liverpool supporters for their act of compassion in the midweek fixture against Manchester United.The morning after the match, several of his close relatives thanked the Reds’ fans for their heartfelt gesture at Anfield after the United forward suffered the heartbreaking death of his baby boy.Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed in a statement on Monday that their son had passed away during birth, but that his twin sister was safe and healthy.It was confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Portuguese striker would miss the Premier League...
BBC

Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Bellingham, Traore, Martial, Nkunku, Spence

Real Madrid are confident of signing Kylian Mbappe, 23, and will go all out for the Paris St-Germain and France forward after conceding that their other main target, Erling Braut Haaland, is heading to Manchester City. (Mail) RealMadrid are keen on bringing England midfielder Jude Bellingham to the Bernabeu, but...
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher says NONE of the Premier League's top four would take Erik ten Hag to replace their managers - and says Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice would likely 'run a mile' from signing for Man United

None of the Premier League's top four sides would swap their current managers for new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, says Jamie Carragher. Ten Hag was finally unveiled as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent successor on Thursday after weeks of speculation, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract at Old Trafford.
The Associated Press

Juventus beats Fiorentina to advance to Italian Cup final

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Federico Bernardeschi scored against his former club as Juventus beat Fiorentina 2-0 on Wednesday to set up an Italian Cup final against Inter Milan. After Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski failed to intercept a cross, Bernardeschi controlled the ball with his chest then volleyed in shortly after the half-hour mark.
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. AS Roma: Serie A live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, start time

This match marks Jose Mourinho's first return to San Siro against Inter Milan in a Serie A game although AS Roma played there last February against the Nerazzurri in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal. It will definitely be an emotional clash for the Portuguese coach who took charge of Inter for 76 Serie A games between 2008 and 2010, averaging 2.2 points per game and most importantly won the treble (Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League) during the 2009/2010 season. However, this game is hugely important for both sides and there won't be space for memories.
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Marcus Rashford to leave Man United, Barcelona eyeing move

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Rashford to leave Man United as Barcelona eye move. Barcelona could move for Manchester...
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus move for Serie A attacker stalls

Juventus has been linked with a move for several players in Serie A over the last few months. Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year means several clubs in the country will look to develop Italian players. Juve will not be left out,...

