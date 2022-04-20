Transfer news: Sterling on AC Milan's list of targets

Cristiano Ronaldo has added his own thanks to those of his family, praising Liverpool supporters for their act of compassion in the midweek fixture against Manchester United.The morning after the match, several of his close relatives thanked the Reds’ fans for their heartfelt gesture at Anfield after the United forward suffered the heartbreaking death of his baby boy.Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed in a statement on Monday that their son had passed away during birth, but that his twin sister was safe and healthy.It was confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Portuguese striker would miss the Premier League...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO