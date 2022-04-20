ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Minnesota takes on Vancouver, looks for 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press
WVNews
 2 days ago

Vancouver Canucks (38-28-11, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (48-21-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Vancouver aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Wild are 25-16-3 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference averaging 3.7 goals per game, led...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The Minnesota Wild (49-21-7), winners of three games in a row, will host the Seattle Kraken (26-44-6) -- who've also won three straight -- on Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Minnesota won 6-3 at home its last time out on April 21 against the Vancouver Canucks. The Wild got three points each out of Mats Zuccarello (one goal and two assists) and Kirill Kaprizov (one goal and two assists).
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri to return vs. Kraken

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri tallied a pair of assists against the San Jose Sharks back on March 31 but hasn't played since, as he picked up an injury in the third period of that 4-2 win. According to Andy Eide of the NHL's official website, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar...
DENVER, CO
Reuters

Wild handle Canucks, lock in playoff foe

Kevin Fiala scored two goals and Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, Jared Spurgeon scored once...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
NHL

Blues, Wild to meet in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Home-ice advantage still to be determined as regular-season winds down. The St. Louis Blues will meet the division-rival Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Home-ice advantage is still to be determined. The Blues have won five straight games against Minnesota and are 9-0-1 in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
NHL
The Associated Press

Fiala scores 2, playoff-bound Wild beat Canucks 6-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday night. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis, which is two points behind in the standings. Minnesota lost all three games against the Blues this season, including two in overtime.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanner Pearson
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Alex Chiasson
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Bo Horvat
Person
Marcus Foligno
Person
Jordan Greenway
Person
Tyson Jost
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Seattle

ST. PAUL -- With its 12-game home point streak on the line, the Wild will welcome the NHL's newest team to Xcel Energy Center for the first time on Friday night when the Seattle Kraken come to the State of Hockey. The Wild and Kraken have played twice already this...
SEATTLE, WA
WVNews

San Jose takes on conference foe Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (26-41-11, seventh in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-35-12, seventh in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts Chicago in Western Conference action. The Sharks are 15-23-7 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose scores 2.6 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Timo Meier leads them with 33 total goals.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

Report: Bruce Boudreau “most likely” to return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks next season

Bruce Boudreau is “most likely” to return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks next season, according to a report by Rick Dhaliwal. In conversation with Don Taylor on Thursday’s edition of Donnie & Dhali – The Team on CHEK TV, Dhaliwal indicated that the Canucks have substantially warmed up to the prospect of retaining Boudreau, who is signed through the end of the 2021–22 season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
NHL
WVNews

Top scorers meet in Calgary-Vancouver matchup

Vancouver Canucks (38-29-11, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (48-20-10, first in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NHL's best scorers, Johnny Gaudreau and J.T. Miller, meet when Calgary and Vancouver face off. Gaudreau is third in the NHL with 109 points and Miller ranks 10th in the league with 93 points.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Colorado at Seattle

Just looking at the schedule, this game was supposed to be a big challenge. Colorado came to Seattle with two previous wins over the Kraken, the best record in the Western Conference, and tied for the most points in the League. But, that's why you play the game. The Kraken...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Avalanche to Attend 2022 NHL Global Series

Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets to face off in a pair of games in Tampere, Finland on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. The National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), in conjunction with Live Nation, today announced plans for the 2022 NHL Global Series and 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge, which will feature the Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks.
NHL
NHL

OIL KINGS: Cossa stops 25 as Edmonton wins Game 1

EDMONTON, AB - Sebastian Cossa was perfect between the pipes for 58 minutes while Carter Souch, Dylan Guenther, Jalen Luypen and Luke Prokop lit the lamp as the Oil Kings opened the WHL playoffs with a 4-1 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Edmonton now leads the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy