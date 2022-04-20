ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemoore, CA

Joseph Fernandes Jr.

Hanford Sentinel
 2 days ago

Joseph Fernandes Jr. of Lemoore passed away April 7, 2022 at the age of 89. A...

hanfordsentinel.com

Hanford Sentinel

Fernando Borba

Fernando was born in Terceira of the Azores Islands of Portugal in 1952. Loved for his larger-than-life character and passion, he will be missed by many. To this day, he is acknowledged in the Hall of Fame in Portugal for his courageous bullfighting career. He moved to the United States for love, in 1975 after serving in the Portuguese Revolution. Fernando arrived in the US with $25. As he would say: “Only in America.” In 1978, he worked his way to buying an auto body shop that became the family business, Borba 's Auto Body. Known for his generosity, Fernando was a pillar of our community, bringing joy and the spirit of giving wherever he was. He lived life to the fullest and loved hard.
KINGSBURG, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Trucia Helene Hedge

Trucia Helene Hedge passed away at age 76 after a brief illness with family members by her side. Trucia was the proud mother of two children and the grandmother to six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin. Trucia was well-loved in her small town. While Trucias...
CAMBRIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hiram William Blanken

Bill was born on June 4, 1937, in Stockton, California to Geert and Jeanette Blanken. The family moved to the Hanford area when Bill was an infant to be closer to family. From an early age, Bill worked on his parents small dairy farm in the Hardwick area. Bill loved working with the animals and being outside.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Velma Louise Coelho

Velma Louise Coelho of Riverdale passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022 at the age of 90. She leaves behind a large, loving family with roots that now spread across North America, from California to Texas, New York, Massachusetts, and Canada. Velma was born in Lemoore on October 19, 1931...
RIVERDALE, CA

