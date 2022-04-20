Joseph Fernandes Jr.

Fernando was born in Terceira of the Azores Islands of Portugal in 1952. Loved for his larger-than-life character and passion, he will be missed by many. To this day, he is acknowledged in the Hall of Fame in Portugal for his courageous bullfighting career. He moved to the United States for love, in 1975 after serving in the Portuguese Revolution. Fernando arrived in the US with $25. As he would say: “Only in America.” In 1978, he worked his way to buying an auto body shop that became the family business, Borba 's Auto Body. Known for his generosity, Fernando was a pillar of our community, bringing joy and the spirit of giving wherever he was. He lived life to the fullest and loved hard.

KINGSBURG, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO