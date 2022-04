The pandemic that hit us two years ago feels like an eon in the past. Humans are naturally adaptive creatures, and we have proved this by semi-enduring the pandemic thus far. People have found ways to prevent the spread of the disease, such as wearing a mask or social distancing but, some have decided that enough is enough and want to go back to our old ways of living. Some administrators at the University of Mississippi have decided that wishing away this pandemic is much easier than fighting it while it still rages on. Recently, the university announced that it no longer requires masks within classrooms, preferring to let students be exposed to a rapidly mutating virus rather than letting students be uncomfortable for a few hours.

COLLEGES ・ 29 DAYS AGO