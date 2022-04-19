ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, ID

Not guilty plea entered in Lori Vallow-Daybell murder trial

By Kelly Vaughen, Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
Cover picture for the articleFREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KUTV) – A not guilty plea was entered in court in the Lori Vallow-Daybell murder trial. She made her first court appearance after spending 10 months in an Idaho Department of Health...

