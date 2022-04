The Carolina Hurricanes have been one of the best teams in the NHL all season. As the playoffs approach, they would like to be playing at their best, like any team. But that is going to be difficult without their starting goalie, Frederik Andersen. Andersen sustained a lower-body injury during the third period of Saturday’s 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. He was extending his left leg to make a save and appeared to pull something.

