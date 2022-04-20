ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Florida takes on Detroit, seeks 12th straight win

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Detroit Red Wings (30-37-10, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (55-15-6, first in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Florida heads into a matchup against Detroit as winners of 11 straight games. The Panthers are 16-2-2 against Atlantic opponents. Florida averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the...

FOX Sports

Panthers beat Red Wings 5-2, clinch best record in East

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are champions of the NHL's Atlantic Division. They look like a team that's ready to win even more. Aleksander Barkov scored his 38th goal of the season and the Panthers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight win, beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Thursday night.
SUNRISE, FL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Panthers clinch top spot in East, Power’s first goal, Copp’s big game

The New York Rangers stayed how on Thursday night and secured home ice advantage in the First Round of the playoffs thanks to their 6-3 win over their crosstown rivals, the New York Islanders. Andrew Copp got things started for the Rangers with a natural hat trick in the first period to help give them an early 3-0 lead. He has been one of the best trade deadline acquisitions of the year since joining the Rangers and has now eclipsed the 20-goal mark for the season. The downside for the Rangers on Thursday: Copp ended up leaving the game with a lower-body injury and did not return. The team will have more information on Friday but this is definitely an injury situation to watch.
NHL

