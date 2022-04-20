ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Carjacker dies in crash after brutal attack on elderly Texas woman

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 2 days ago
72-year-old Shirlene Hernandez was walking into a San Antonio gas station when she was robbed and beat up. GoFundMe

A Texas great-grandmother was brutally attacked by a carjacker who wound up dead after he crashed the stolen car last week, a report said.

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was walking into a San Antonio gas station last Tuesday morning to buy a soda when she was accosted by a robber who grabbed her car keys and roughed her up, hitting her several times in the face, according to WBRC.

Three men came to her aid, but they were unable to subdue the crazed carjacker, who stole her vehicle and drove off in a frenzy, the report said.

The suspect’s joyride was short-lived. He was found dead in her totaled car on a nearby highway not long after attacking Hernandez, the station reported.

“There’s a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that; the only thing I got (was) really sad because he had died,” Hernandez reportedly said.

“Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”

Hernandez was expected to recover from her beating, but was unable to get to work without her car, according to the article.

The suspect’s ride was short-lived — he was later found dead in the totaled car on a nearby highway.

An online fundraiser that aimed to replace her vehicle had raised almost $28,000 by Tuesday night, surpassing its goal by nearly six times.

