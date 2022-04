Companies claim that it's taboo to talk to your coworkers about salary. However, knowing what your colleagues make is a great way to understand your worth to your job. In the business world, it is often said that talking about salary is taboo. Companies discourage employees from discussing salaries, as this can lead to envy and bitterness within the workplace. While this may be true to some extent, discussing compensation with your coworker is actually a perfect way to understand your value to a company. Discussing salaries is really no different than discussing your job duties or the number of hours you work each week. It's simply a way to get insight on what we're earning and how that compares to others in our field. Talking about salary should not be seen as taboo.

1 DAY AGO