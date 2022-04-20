Biz Beat: Jacquie's Place adds a mascot, Mylin's and Hall's merge, Betty's House to open Thursday

Happening this week in and around Cecil County:

Jacquie’s Place has re-opened for the season near the Lanzi traffic circle in Elkton with a new mascot; an almost 11-foot tall and 16-foot long dinosaur.

“People have been stopping to check out the dinosaur,” said Jake Oswalt, owner of the market at 2244 Singerly Road filled with colorful flowers, bedding plants, fruits and vegetables. Just like any other farmer’s market in Cecil County the offerings will change with the season.

Saying he thinks it is a brontosaurus replica, Oswalt said the green steel creature was purchased from a west coast online auction and shipped east.

“I was going to put a miniature train there but that didn’t work,” Oswalt said. “Now there’s been some discussion of it becoming a herd.”

As to the why of it, Oswalt simply said, “Why not?”

“All my Amish buddies are teasing me that I need more lettuce to feed the dinosaur,” he said.

Jacquie’s Place is open daily from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and from 10-6 on Saturdays.

Oh and the dinosaur’s name is Jacquie.

•••

Mylin’s Pool Water in Havre de Grace has acquired Hall’s Septic Service but owner Chuck Mylin said customers probably wouldn’t know about the change in ownership.

All the employees of Hall’s Septic Service — including Hall’s Honey Pots — are still on the job providing the same level of service as before. With the changeover effective April 1, Mylin said he is still working on merging all the systems together such as telephones and websites; all this while getting increasingly busy.

“I like to work. I like to do stuff,” Mylin said, adding he also likes to make sure all his employees are happy. “I like to have people come to work who don’t hate their job. I’m doing OK.”

The companies offer bulk water, septic services, pump outs, inspections and portable toilets. For pool companies it’s one stop shopping, he noted.

“For in ground pool installation they need a pot on site,” he said. Mylin’s also provides water for lawn care companies and golf courses and one particular venue in Fair Hill. “We pumped millions of gallons in the ponds at the Maryland 5 Star.”

Mylin’s Pool Water is carrying on the family business; his grandfather owned Ewing’s Pool Water. Mylin and his wife Denise recently welcomed their son Walker to the world, presenting the next generation for the family business.

He said homeowners fail to realize that the septic system is actually a home’s most expensive appliance.

“If you eat it, it goes in the septic system,” he said. The problem comes with the entry of non-food stuff. Baby wipes, Q-tips, feminine products, condoms, drugs and drug baggies. Even if it claims to be flushable it’s not, he warned.

He encourages people in the process of buying a home to get a separate septic system inspection.

To reach Mylin’s Pool Water call 410-272-6807. The number for Hall’s Septic Service is 410-838-0046.

“I’m working on materials to bring the two together,” he said.

•••

Our Place at the Bottom of the Hill opened last week in Rising Sun and right away became a popular stop for folks according to owner Anthony Seidle.

“We got slammed,” Seidle said, taking a brief break from kitchen duties a day later. There were customers seated enjoying the roast turkey with gravy, pulled pork, Reubens and other house specialties. “It’s all ‘down home’ good food.”

Trying to remove the bar image from the establishment at 325 West Main St., Seidle wants Our Place at the Bottom of the Hill to be known as family-friendly. Interior changes included taking down a wall and bringing in more pool tables to welcome league play.

Our Place at the Bottom of the Hill is open every day but Wednesday at 11 a.m. Closing hours are 11 p.m. except Thursday they stay open until midnight and until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Stacey Seidle said those hours will likely change in May when breakfast will be added to the menu.

•••

Bay Crawlers Crab Shack opens for the season April 29 and fans of the outdoor dining eatery at 1701 Turkey Point Road in North East will be happy to know that All-You-Can-Eat crab specials will return.

Of course, that depends on the crabs but the doors will be open Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information go to baycrawlersmd.com .

•••

Two ladies that used to work together at another salon have now come together to open their own.

Kim Copenhaver and Melissa Webb have dubbed their business “Shear Heaven Hair Studio LLC” and are located at 2314 Pulaski Highway, Suite B, in North East.

Copenhaver said the pandemic put both women out of work. However as restrictions lifted they started talking about going out on their own and Shear Heaven was born. With stylist Lisa Gregson, there’s almost 60 years of experience waiting for the next customer.

“We do all types of hair, perms, colors,” she said, adding all ages are welcome including little ones having a first official hair cut and bridal parties. Shear Heaven offers facial waxing as well.

Copenhaver said walk-ins are welcome but customers can also call 443-674-8319 and make an appointment. Find out more about Shear Heaven on Facebook and Google. Hours are Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., 9-6 Friday and 9-4 Saturday.

If you are a licensed stylist Shear Heaven is hiring.

•••

Fifteen different Cecil County organizations are among the recipients of a $10 million Community Safety Works Awards program.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan recently announced the awards given to more than 300 different non-profits and business districts. This is part of Hogan’s $500 million initiative to re-fund police and public safety.

Under the Business District Improvements funds only Elkton Alliance was awarded $100,000.

Bayside Community Network, Cecil County Arts Council, Cecil County Men’s Shelter, Cecil County Pregnancy Center, Chesapeake Health Education Center, Community Connecting Us, Deep Roots, Meeting Ground, Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales, Singerly Fire Company, St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church, Wright’s AME Church, and Youth Empowerment Source were given grants ranging from $5,295 to $25,000.

“There is nothing more important than addressing the violent crime crisis in our state and our effort to re-fund the police and to give them the support and the resources they need to do their jobs more effectively,” Hogan said.

These grants would be used to improve community service and victim support and assistance.

•••

Spring also means a return to the water and Bay Venture Outfitters wants to get you there. Located at 104 West Church St. in North East, Kelly Benson and Molly Bacon want you to experience Cecil County’s waters from the seat of a canoe or kayak, or riding a stand up paddleboard.

Even if you are just curious or want to tick it off your bucket list Bay Venture Outfitters can help.

Go to bayventureoutfitters.com or look them up on Facebook.

•••

Betty’s House would make Cate Campbell‘s grandmother happy.

The new store at 933 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton is full of the things Campbell’s grandmother Betty had collected at antique and estate sales with a plan to sell each piece.

But the sales never happened and Campbell ended up inheriting it all. More than two dozen U-Haul loads later she has Betty’s House, which will open for business April 21.

Inside, you will find furniture, decor, toys and tons of gift ideas; everything from candles with edgy names to soothing teas, scrubs and herbs. Look for Farmer’s Tea, Grateful Tea and InBooze to name a few.

“We wanted to bring in things that are good gift ideas,” Campbell said, hinting that Mother’s Day is May 8.

Betty’s House is open Monday through from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and 10-6 Thursday through Saturday. She also takes consignments, for which she only takes 20% commission.

“I wanted it to be fair,” she said.

Find out more at Betty’s House on Facebook and Instagram under “Betty’s House Gifts.”

•••

If you plan to attend the celebration of Elkton’s Citizen of the Year April 28 at Mick’s Crab House you need to get tickets by April 21.

Judy Schamne-Hart is this year’s honoree for her long years of service to not only the Alliance but also her community.

Tickets are $60 per person and include hors d oeuvres and your choice of Chicken Chesapeake, Chicken Cordon Bleu or crab cakes plus dessert and an open bar.

Social hour begins at 5:30 at Mick’s, 902 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton with dinner served beginning at 6:30 pm.

Go to https://www.elktonalliance.org/home/events/10373 for tickets or call 410-398-5076.

•••

The Kirsch Law Firm recently awarded their 8th annual Billboard scholarship to Will Shea, a student at Cecil College.

Shea won the $750 prize when Peter and Wendy Kirsch chose his billboard design for their North East-based law firm. The billboard can be seen along Route 40 near Landing Lane in Elkton.

“To come up with a concept for this challenging assignment, I drove around to look at the actual work of professional billboard designers to understand what made for a successful design,” Shea said.

Although he did not enter Cecil College with graphic design in mind, Shea said he enrolled in a course and soon discovered his calling. His design was chosen from nearly a dozen applicants.

“Cecil College is a significant institution as it provides our community with an affordable option for a quality college education. Many Cecil County residents, whether right out of high school or after many years in the workforce, cannot attend a traditional four-year university for a variety of reasons,” said Peter Kirsh. “The goal is to continue to assist students who are working to realize their dream.”

Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.