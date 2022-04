Thanks to John Neil of Smithfield for his excellent letter published Thursday, March 24, with praise of “Beauty and the Beast.” Like Mr. Neil, we are continually pleased with the shows produced by Music Theatre West. He reminded us of the exceptional acting, singing, choreography, set design, costumes, and a live orchestra all in the beautiful venue of the Eccles Theatre. To this I add a significant component: the cast is totally enjoying their opportunity to perform for us which enhances the total experience.

SMITHFIELD, UT ・ 28 DAYS AGO