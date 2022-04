The premier sports event of the spring is just around the corner. We're talking about the historic, high-stakes horse race that is the Kentucky Derby. The nearly 150-year-old event draws a crowd of more than 150,000 people a year, all ready to eat, drink, and be merry (and hopefully win some money, too). People come to the Kentucky Derby to see and be seen, with most dressed to the nines in seersucker suits, prominent pastels, and wide-brimmed hats. And when the race isn't on, the folks in the crowd pass the time with many mint juleps, and lots and lots of delicious southern food.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO