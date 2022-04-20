Tropicanna Mountain Sugar Wax is almost too racy

Cakes are a classic dessert, used to celebrate everything from birthdays to bridal showers and anything in between. The yummy blend of moist, light cake and sweet, creamy frosting makes the sweet a pretty popular crowd-pleaser. However, there is one downside: not everyone always wants to spend the time — not to mention effort — that it takes to bake a cake from scratch. Luckily, that is where boxed cake mixes come in. Boxed cake mix was first patented in the 1930s by P. Duff and Sons, a Pittsburgh-based molasses company, according to Bon Appetit. While the dry recipe changed a bit over the years, the basic idea of selling convenience by premixing ingredients that only required one or two add-ins to make a whole cake became pretty popular with busy consumers, particularly after World War II.

