Moses Master Carpet is locally owned

It's time to ready your patio, yard, or sliver of outside space for outdoor entertaining season, and the options these days for stylish, durable furniture and furnishings abound. If you're a fan of Christiane Lemieux's artful aesthetic that references iconic European ateliers mixed with modern design touches and heirloom materials, then you're in for an outdoor treat. On the heels of her brand's direct-to-customer website launch earlier this month, Lemieux's Lemieux et Cie has debuted an outdoor textile collection this week, and it'll bring a dose of sophisticated color and graphic pattern to your outdoor oasis — no matter how big or small.
