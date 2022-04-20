ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Moses Master Carpet is locally owned

By Contributed by Moses Master Carpet
Tehechapi News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoses Master Carpet is locally owned and operated family business, located right in the heart of downtown Tehachapi. Established in 1995, they have been in business for 28 years. Moshe and Adrianne Mizrache are usually to be found behind the counter at the rear of the store on Tehachapi...

www.tehachapinews.com

Comments / 1

Related
thespruce.com

8 Curtain Tricks Only Interior Designers Know

Different Curtain Styles Create a Unique Mood in a Space. The curtains you choose will greatly inform the room that they go in, designer Lauren DeBello explains. "Do you want a luxurious, romantic feel? If so, curtains that puddle on the ground may be the right look for you," she comments. "If you want a cleaner look, choose curtains that graze the floor," DeBello advises. "Make sure to consider this when choosing the length of panels."
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Tehachapi, CA
Business
City
Tehachapi, CA
The Kitchn

7 Things That Make Your Kitchen Feel Smaller than It Really Is, According to Interior Designers

Kitchens never seem big enough, do they? (Even the giant ones somehow manage to fill up quickly.) While some of this is a result of natural limitations, there’s also a lot that you may be doing — whether it’s a bad optical illusion or a silly use of space — to make your kitchen feel smaller than it is. Luckily, a few design tricks and a bit of organizing can really transform your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses
Real Simple

I'm a New Homeowner, and These Are All the Stylish Storage and Decor Pieces I'm Buying on Amazon

There are many wonderful advantages to owning your own home—security and independence are two that come to mind. But I've also always loved the idea of starting fresh with a blank canvas and truly making a space my own. And since I just bought an apartment in New York, I couldn't wait to turn it into the tiny home of my dreams. After all, owning in the city is a huge accomplishment, so when it comes to decorating, I'm opting for high-quality items that'll make each area feel elevated and stylish, all while on a budget.
SHOPPING
Bakersfield Californian

Village Flea a big draw for collectors

Organizers of Village Flea at the Kern County Museum always hope attendees make a day of shopping at the twice-annual open-air market, but this time they've got a little more incentive. "We've got you covered," joked Brenna Charatsaris, the museum's events director. She notes that along with two coffee vendors...
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardwood Flooring#Laminate Flooring#Cat And Dog
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Apartment Therapy

Lemieux et Cie Has Launched an Eco-Minded, Stylish Outdoor Textile Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s time to ready your patio, yard, or sliver of outside space for outdoor entertaining season, and the options these days for stylish, durable furniture and furnishings abound. If you’re a fan of Christiane Lemieux’s artful aesthetic that references iconic European ateliers mixed with modern design touches and heirloom materials, then you’re in for an outdoor treat. On the heels of her brand’s direct-to-customer website launch earlier this month, Lemieux’s Lemieux et Cie has debuted an outdoor textile collection this week, and it’ll bring a dose of sophisticated color and graphic pattern to your outdoor oasis — no matter how big or small.
HOME & GARDEN
KGET

Bakersfield attractions for adrenaline seekers of all ages

BAKERSFIELD, Cali. (KGET) — Bakersfield usually gets a bad rap for being boring. It is often referred to as the affordable California city that is just close enough to Los Angeles for a fun weekend away. While an eccentric nightlife scene is only a couple of hours away, there is plenty to do here at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Apartment Therapy

A Designer’s Condo Has Maximalist 1970s Vibes, Vintage Furniture, and Disco Balls

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Giovanna Macejka, partner Deanna, and pup Desi. Giovanna Macejka is an interior designer and owner of Dream House, a full-package design studio, as well as the owner of Dream House Vintage, a vintage and secondhand Instagram shop. These business names are quite appropriate, since Giovanna considers this condo, shared with partner Deanna and pup Desi, as a dream home.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy