CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- The reigning WNBA champion Sky are starting training camp this week – and with all five starters back from the team that beat Phoenix in the finals. The WNBA has not had a repeat champion in 20 years. But the Sky will be trying to run it back after winning their first league title last fall. They understand that heavy is the head that wears the crown. "We worked really, really hard to kind of put it together for a championship run – so we're still really hungry in that. But also, we know that we're a target now. We...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO