BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may know about Narcan, the opioid overdose antidote that is saving lives. The question we might ask is, should all Americans keep it handy? What if no one we know is really in danger of opioid overdose, as far as we know? Here is one good reason. Because an overdose […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO