Utah State

Last call for Utah flag design submissions

By Press release
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Utah residents have until April 30 to submit ideas about the symbols, colors and themes that should anchor a new state flag. The “More than a Flag” effort was launched in January by Gov. Spencer J. Cox as part of a...

www.hjnews.com

eenews.net

Retired Utah director, ousted Alaska director return to BLM

The Bureau of Land Management is bringing back two former state directors to fill two senior policy posts that will oversee implementation of policies addressing climate change and environmental justice and issues impacting federal lands in Alaska. The two senior advisers are Bud Cribley — a former BLM Alaska state...
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
mansionglobal.com

Modern Colorado Home Overlooking the Rocky Mountains Lists for $7.5 Million

A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. The more than 10,000-square-foot home is the most expensive listing available in...
REAL ESTATE
NBC Chicago

Montana Sheriff Says Hiker Killed, Grizzly Bear Suspected

A Montana man who went missing while hiking earlier this week was killed in a suspected encounter with a grizzly bear north of Yellowstone National Park, authorities said Friday. The victim was identified as Craig Clouatre, 40, of Livingston. No details were provided on where he was found or why...
MONTANA STATE
Herald-Journal

Hoskisson, Virginia Adele (Russell)

The world lost an amazing soul when Virginia Adele (Russell) Hoskisson passed away on April 16, 2022, in Logan, Utah, at 93 years old. The youngest of four children born to David and Mary Russell, Virginia was born in Provo, Utah on November 9, 1928, and grew up in the mining town of Eureka, Utah. Virginia earned an English degree from Brigham Young University, then embarked on an award-winning career teaching elementary school in Salt Lake City before moving to Corcoran, California. During that time, she married Kenneth Hoskisson, a fellow educator, in the Salt Lake City temple on December 28, 1953. Later, they spent ten years teaching in Department of Defense schools in West Germany and France and traveling throughout Europe and parts of the Middle East. She felt a sense of awe in nature and enjoyed outdoor activities like swimming, hiking, and skiing. Virginia touched so many lives through her kindness and will be greatly missed by all who had the fortune to have her in their lives. She is survived by her husband Kenneth, daughters Tam and Heather, son Mark, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, there will not be a funeral; however, the family will be holding a graveside service and celebration of her life at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah at a time and date to be determined in the next three to six months. Details will be posted on the Larkin obituary website a month or more before the celebration.
LOGAN, UT

