Last call for Utah flag design submissions

The world lost an amazing soul when Virginia Adele (Russell) Hoskisson passed away on April 16, 2022, in Logan, Utah, at 93 years old. The youngest of four children born to David and Mary Russell, Virginia was born in Provo, Utah on November 9, 1928, and grew up in the mining town of Eureka, Utah. Virginia earned an English degree from Brigham Young University, then embarked on an award-winning career teaching elementary school in Salt Lake City before moving to Corcoran, California. During that time, she married Kenneth Hoskisson, a fellow educator, in the Salt Lake City temple on December 28, 1953. Later, they spent ten years teaching in Department of Defense schools in West Germany and France and traveling throughout Europe and parts of the Middle East. She felt a sense of awe in nature and enjoyed outdoor activities like swimming, hiking, and skiing. Virginia touched so many lives through her kindness and will be greatly missed by all who had the fortune to have her in their lives. She is survived by her husband Kenneth, daughters Tam and Heather, son Mark, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, there will not be a funeral; however, the family will be holding a graveside service and celebration of her life at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah at a time and date to be determined in the next three to six months. Details will be posted on the Larkin obituary website a month or more before the celebration.

