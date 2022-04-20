ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Is spring the best time to plant?

By ALLEN WILSON
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: I am landscaping a new home. Is now the best time to plant everything?. Answer: Most people think spring is planting time. The warming weather and new leaf and flower growth certainly give many people the urge to plant something. However, there are a lot of other good planting times...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Idaho Falls, ID
Lifestyle
BobVila

Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
GARDENING
The Daily South

10 Deer-Resistant Flowers for Sun

Gardeners and deer are not fast friends. Gardeners plant flowers. Deer gobble them. Exasperated victims wonder, "Are there any flowers that deer won't chomp?. Yes! Quite a few. This doesn't guarantee deer won't nibble occasionally. But by relying on the following flowers your entire garden won't be here today and gone tomorrow. All prefer a sunny spot.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Herbaceous Plants#Woody Plant
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
Salon

How to get your soil ready for gardening season

I recently started thinking about what I'm going to plant in my garden this spring — it's a nice mental escape from the current dreary New England weather — and as I've been researching different flowers and vegetables, I keep seeing references to "ideal soil quality." For example, the growing guides in Almanac always say things like, "Dahlias thrive in rich, well-drained soil. The pH level of your soil should be 6.5-7.0, slightly acidic."
GARDENING
Williamson Source

Tips To Protect Your Plants During a Spring Frost

The National Weather Service has predicted a widespread frost this weekend. Don’t let the frigid temperatures ruin your plants. Check out these plant protection tips. 1. Water the soil thoroughly (except around succulents). Wet soil holds heat better than dry soil, protecting roots and warming air near the soil.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Agriculture Online

Spring-flowering bulb foliage

I have a garden chock-full of bulbs that produce beautiful flowers every spring. Unfortunately, once the flowers are done blooming, the fading foliage makes it look like a garden full of sickly plants. I resist the temptation to cut back the leaves because they’re very important if I want to see healthy flowers from those bulbs again next year.
GARDENING
The Independent

10 best plants for pots for an all year round container garden

When it comes to your garden, flowers and plants are great decorations, adding different colours and dimensions. If your outdoor space is small or isn’t equipped to house flora in the ground, plants in pots offer the perfect solution.“Though plants often grow most easily in garden soil, in many cases this is not possible,” Guy Barter, the chief horticulturist at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), told The Independent. If you’re looking for an alternative, “containers are a great option for a balcony, rooftop or patio garden”. The benefits are plentiful; most importantly, they “quickly add structure and style”, he added.In...
GARDENING
WTHR

Pat Sullivan explains proper spring tree planting

INDIANAPOLIS — Many people are getting anxious to be outside and do some spring planting and landscape work, but Indiana weather has not warmed up enough to allow for that. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden said during his weekly 13Sunrise DIY segment on Sunday that spring is the best time for planting landscape trees. You will probably find trees in shorter supply than usual at garden centers this spring. Sullivan said his garden centers normally receive about 85% of the trees they order each spring. "This year, it was just over 50%," he said. "And, the national average was about 37%."
INDIANA STATE
The Guardian

Country diary: The spring flowers are beginning to burst

This year’s particularly lavish and long-lasting blooms of former commercial narcissi – perhaps the bulbs having benefited from the cool damp weather of last August – draw attention from other floral indicators of advancing spring. On sheltered banks along narrow lanes, primrose, violet, uncurling ferns and stitchwort...
GARDENING
9NEWS

When is the best time to plant cool-season flowers, vegetables?

DENVER — Don't let the wind delay the planting of cool season flowers and vegetables. In addition, you can move some plants — such as succulents — outdoors. I've got many succulents and it takes weeks to carry them outside. They need the protection of a shade cloth. After the winter indoors, direct sun can scald the leaves and leave them disfigured for years. They can't grow new leaves the way a geranium or petunia can if it gets sunburned.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy