(MUNCIE, Ind.) – Indiana’s unemployment rate hit a fifth straight record low last month, at 2.3%. After record high unemployment at the start of the pandemic, the jobless rate has dropped steadily for nearly two years. The rate matched the 22-year-old record of 2.8% in October, and has set new records in three of the four months since, remaining flat in the other month.

INDIANA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO