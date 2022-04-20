Bears host tri meet with MC, Ridgeline

HYRUM — Mountain Crest won its fourth straight game and third straight Region 11 baseball series Thursday afternoon, downing Logan 9-1 at The Yard. After warming up for two innings, the Mustangs (9-8, 7-1) got things going with nine runs across the third and fourth innings. They nearly weren’t the first ones to score, however. In the top of the third, Logan (1-14, 0-8) had a chance to bring home a runner or two and take the lead — what would have been their first lead in any game since mid-March.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO