Humans of Harker: Behind the canvas

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelody Luo (12) sits perched on the tables near Manzanita. The soft breeze pushes back her hair as she expresses her journey through high school. She speaks quickly, utilizing her broad vocabulary to illustriously describe her journey. Like most, her high school experience was full of discovery, guided by her innate...

Fast Company

Meet a climate scientist who just risked arrest to save the planet

On a typical day, Peter Kalmus goes to work at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles, where he studies biological systems and climate change. But last Wednesday, he instead went to JP Morgan Chase’s building in downtown L.A., along with three other scientists, and chained himself to the front doors in order to bring more attention to the current state of the climate crisis and JP Morgan Chase’s role as the bank providing the most funding to fossil fuel firms. He’s one of more than 1,200 scientists in 26 countries who demonstrated last week—and one of many who were arrested—after the IPCC released its latest report, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres described as saying that the world is on “a fast track to climate disaster.”
ADVOCACY
DFW Community News

Stencil Painting Ideas For Kids Using Canvas

These easy canvas painting ideas for kids are a great way to not only have some creative time, but also work on fine motor skills, and learn about colors. Canvas painting ideas for kids are a fun way to learn and a great way to express inner creativity. Kids of all ages will love trying out acrylic painting on a blank canvas.
KIDS
Vogue Magazine

All My Environmental Heroes Are Black Women

I don’t want to read about John Muir anymore. I know his story after studying Environmental Science and Policy because it flows throughout the curriculum. I’ve grown tired of single-lens environmental narratives that prioritize male, mostly white, perspectives. Why are their legacies considered mandatory education while conservationists of color go unstudied and underappreciated?
SOCIETY
NPR

This Earth Day, one book presents global warming and climate justice as inseparable

On this Earth Day, it's still an open question to what degree our planet will remain habitable in the coming years. To increase chances that it will, it's critical to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy internationally, and on the individual level for each of us to reduce carbon emissions stemming from individual habits. These are among the main takeaway messages from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report released on April 4.
ENVIRONMENT
Elle

How Communities of Color Were Left Out of The Earth Day Movement

It’s Earth Month, one of my favorite times of year as an environmentalist. But I am also well aware that the environmental movement has not always made space for people like me. Which is why through my work as an author and an activist, I strive to infuse this time of year with diversity so that it can be a true celebration inclusive of all the world’s people. And I believe the first step toward building a more equitable future for the movement is understanding the origins of the global event.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Earth Day 2022: Climate scientists and activists recommended reading lists

The climate crisis is, in essence, a colossal, knotty problem that will take all of humanity’s innovation and ingenuity to untangle. And where better to start fomenting on the dazzling numbers of ideas and plans that will be needed than with an inspiring pile of books.To mark Earth Day this Friday, scientists, global policy leaders and climate activists have shared with The Independent their go-to books in honor of Earth Day - and why they matter so much.Kimberly Nicholas, Associate Professor of Sustainability Science, Lund University Centre for Sustainability StudiesReading Emma Loewe’s Return To Nature is an antidote to...
ENVIRONMENT
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Young Living Partners with Utah Scientists for Pioneering Bee Research Project

First of its kind research will help to understand and save native bee species. LEHI, Utah, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, announced it has partnered with Dr. Joseph Wilson, author of "The Bees in Your Backyard: A Guide to North America's Bees," on a critical research initiative to learn more about native bee populations.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Tearful NASA Scientist Speaks on Climate Crisis in Los Angeles Protest

Climate scientists are making desperate moves to find something that may actually make an impact and "moves the needle", amidst the current climate crisis which calls for serious urgency. In a viral footage last week, a group of NASA scientists chained themselves to a JPMorgan Chase building in Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA

