Railer baseball team rallies for sweep

Newton Kansan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewton wins both games over Central 10-9 By Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan The...

www.thekansan.com

Comments / 0

Hutch Post

Dragon softball sweeps in Goodland

GOODLAND – Freshman second baseman Ella Dougherty extended her hitting streak to 16 games with a season-high six hits in a doubleheader to lead the No. 20 Hutchinson Community College softball team to a Jayhawk Conference doubleheader sweep of Northwest Tech on Wednesday afternoon. Dougherty was a combined 6...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Education#Baseball#Sports#Railer#Newton High School
Beaver County Times

A comfortable win over Ellwood City offers Hopewell 'change of pace' after several close games

ELLWOOD CITY — Morgan Singletary couldn’t breathe a sigh of relief until the top of the seventh inning. Though the Hopewell High School baseball team ended Friday evening with a 13-5 win over Ellwood City on the road, Singletary’s WPIAL Class 3A Vikings (7-2, 5-1) didn’t slam the door shut on a comeback attempt by the Wolverines (3-6, 3-3) until the final inning of the contest. It was then when Hopewell rattled off seven runs to finally put away a scrappy Ellwood City squad.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Baseball Grems Beat Cole Camp, 5-0

Sacred Heart baseball beat Cole Camp 5-0 Tuesday on the back of a dominant pitching performance by Gavin Caldwell. The sophomore threw a complete game shutout on only 82 pitches over seven innings. He only allowed three hits with nine strikeouts. At the plate, the Gremlins put up all five...
COLE CAMP, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Softball Grems Fall to Cole Camp, 2-1

The Softball Lady Gremlins lost a close game 2-1, Tuesday night in Cole Camp. Zoe Martin was strong in the circle recording 18 outs in all, throwing 6 innings. She allowed 2 runs on four hits, striking out six. Sammy Altena threw out a runner attempting to steal second and...
COLE CAMP, MO
KOLR10 News

Late offense powers Logan-Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — It was a pitchers duel for the first half of the game. It was an offensive masterclass in the second half of the game. But all that matters is who scored the most. The Logan-Rogersville Wildcats beat Springfield Catholic 9-2 in a ranked showdown on Thursday evening at Rogersville High School. Both […]
ROGERSVILLE, MO
blavity.com

Video Captured Kansas Basketball Player's Emotional Celebration With Parents After NCAA Victory

Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji’s life is the stuff of inspiring sports movies — the underdog that triumphs against all odds for the final victory. As a high school senior, Agbaji was a formidable basketball player. Still, by the close of his high school year, he had not secured a scholarship offer from any elite university even though high school coaches throughout Kansas City sang his praises, according to The Kansas City Star.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Manhattan Mercury

Phil Baier announced as K-State men's basketball's strength coach

Kansas State men’s basketball announced the hiring of former Miami Hurricanes strength and conditioning coach Phil Baier Thursday afternoon. Baier has spent nine seasons working with men’s basketball programs, including the last three at Miami, which reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2022. He previously served as the strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas State and North Texas.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

WSU’s Ricky Council IV enters transfer portal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State Univerisity’s standout freshman Ricky Council IV has announced on his social media accounts that he is entering the transfer portal. Council averaged 12 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season and was named the American Athletic Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year in the 2021-2022 season. “Shocker Nation, […]
WICHITA, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Why 12th Man Strategies' NIL work with Kansas football players is now being promoted more

LAWRENCE — 12th Man Strategies, a subsidiary of 6th Man Strategies, has done work in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space with Kansas football players before. So many have likely heard about the commercial Jayhawks tight end Jared Casey was a part of this past fall, through Thrive Restaurant Group and Applebee’s, after he caught the two-point conversion in overtime to help Kansas top Texas on the road. Casey was also given a vehicle as NIL compensation....
LAWRENCE, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Markquis Nowell, Ismael Massoud lend a hand with Kansas State basketball recruiting

No one can accuse Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud of sitting idly by while new Kansas State coach Jerome Tang and his staff work to rebuild a depleted Wildcat basketball roster around them. The two remaining members of K-State's 2021-22 team not only have been active on social media, talking up the program, but now they are appealing directly to potential recruits. ...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Lady Panther soccer loses 9-0 at Garden City

Eight different players scored one goal each, and Garden City used strong winds at their backs in the second half, to blowout the Great Bend Lady Panthers 9-0 Tuesday. Despite moving into wind gusts blowing 55 to 60 miles per hour in the first half, the Lady Buffs were able to build a 3-0 lead at halftime before enjoying a scoring feast in the second half with the wind aiding their offense.
GREAT BEND, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas State basketball lands commitment from Mississippi State transfer guard Cam Carter

Jerome Tang's Kansas State basketball reconstruction project is suddenly gathering momentum. The new Wildcats coach added a second transfer to his depleted roster on Tuesday when former Mississippi State guard Camryn Carter announced via social media that he is headed to K-State. Carter, who made the announcement right after a campus visit in...
MANHATTAN, KS

