Railer baseball team rallies for sweep

NEW PHILADELPHIA -- Dover baseball made it a clean sweep against New Philadelphia in 2022.
Senior Ayden Hall tossed a two-hitter with six strikeouts and the Crimson Tornadoes broke open a close game with a seven-run fourth inning for an 11-1 five-inning mercy win over the Quakers in an East Central Ohio League contest...
GOODLAND – Freshman second baseman Ella Dougherty extended her hitting streak to 16 games with a season-high six hits in a doubleheader to lead the No. 20 Hutchinson Community College softball team to a Jayhawk Conference doubleheader sweep of Northwest Tech on Wednesday afternoon. Dougherty was a combined 6...
Basehor-Linwood High School standout Trevor McBride is joining the Wichita State men’s basketball team for the 2022-23 season as a preferred walk-on, he announced on his social media accounts Wednesday. McBride is a 6-foot-1 point guard who averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game...
——— Caney Valley 10, Dewey 2. The CV Trojans (15-6) were hungry for this one. Back on April 9, the Dewey Doggers surprised the Trojans, 8-3, for their second consecutive loss. But, Caney Valley answered with Tuesday’s win in Dewey (11-14). The Trojans sprang out to a...
ELLWOOD CITY — Morgan Singletary couldn’t breathe a sigh of relief until the top of the seventh inning. Though the Hopewell High School baseball team ended Friday evening with a 13-5 win over Ellwood City on the road, Singletary’s WPIAL Class 3A Vikings (7-2, 5-1) didn’t slam the door shut on a comeback attempt by the Wolverines (3-6, 3-3) until the final inning of the contest. It was then when Hopewell rattled off seven runs to finally put away a scrappy Ellwood City squad.
Sacred Heart baseball beat Cole Camp 5-0 Tuesday on the back of a dominant pitching performance by Gavin Caldwell. The sophomore threw a complete game shutout on only 82 pitches over seven innings. He only allowed three hits with nine strikeouts. At the plate, the Gremlins put up all five...
The Softball Lady Gremlins lost a close game 2-1, Tuesday night in Cole Camp. Zoe Martin was strong in the circle recording 18 outs in all, throwing 6 innings. She allowed 2 runs on four hits, striking out six. Sammy Altena threw out a runner attempting to steal second and...
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — It was a pitchers duel for the first half of the game. It was an offensive masterclass in the second half of the game. But all that matters is who scored the most. The Logan-Rogersville Wildcats beat Springfield Catholic 9-2 in a ranked showdown on Thursday evening at Rogersville High School. Both […]
Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji’s life is the stuff of inspiring sports movies — the underdog that triumphs against all odds for the final victory. As a high school senior, Agbaji was a formidable basketball player. Still, by the close of his high school year, he had not secured a scholarship offer from any elite university even though high school coaches throughout Kansas City sang his praises, according to The Kansas City Star.
It could only be characterized one way: Bartlesville High’s boys soccer team recorded a tremendous victory Tuesday night at Owasso High, 2-1. With the victory, the Bruins (8-5) have won three straight — all of them with the identical score (2-1) — and appear headed to the playoffs, which they can clinch with a win Friday night against Muskogee.
Salina South softball coach Brea Vidrine knows the Cougars have a very good possibility of being extremely competitive. At the halfway point of the season, South has a 5-5 record after splitting a doubleheader with Maize South on Tuesday afternoon. The Cougars won the first game, 9-7, before falling 4-2 in the finale.
Kansas State men’s basketball announced the hiring of former Miami Hurricanes strength and conditioning coach Phil Baier Thursday afternoon. Baier has spent nine seasons working with men’s basketball programs, including the last three at Miami, which reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2022. He previously served as the strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas State and North Texas.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State Univerisity’s standout freshman Ricky Council IV has announced on his social media accounts that he is entering the transfer portal. Council averaged 12 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season and was named the American Athletic Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year in the 2021-2022 season. “Shocker Nation, […]
DERBY, Kan.—The Hutchinson High School Baseball team split with Derby Tuesday at the Derby Panther Baseball Field winning the first game 3-2 in exciting fashion while seeing the late game slip away losing 9-2 to the Panthers. Mother nature delayed the start of the double-header with a small thunderstorm...
PEORIA — The Bradley Braves are getting a sharp-shooting point guard from the Sun Belt.
Cody Deen, the Freshman of the Year in the Sun Belt Conference, announced on social media Friday evening that he has committed to play for Bradley men's basketball.
LAWRENCE — 12th Man Strategies, a subsidiary of 6th Man Strategies, has done work in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space with Kansas football players before.
So many have likely heard about the commercial Jayhawks tight end Jared Casey was a part of this past fall, through Thrive Restaurant Group and Applebee’s, after he caught the two-point conversion in overtime to help Kansas top Texas on the road. Casey was also given a vehicle as NIL compensation....
No one can accuse Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud of sitting idly by while new Kansas State coach Jerome Tang and his staff work to rebuild a depleted Wildcat basketball roster around them.
The two remaining members of K-State's 2021-22 team not only have been active on social media, talking up the program, but now they are appealing directly to potential recruits.
Eight different players scored one goal each, and Garden City used strong winds at their backs in the second half, to blowout the Great Bend Lady Panthers 9-0 Tuesday. Despite moving into wind gusts blowing 55 to 60 miles per hour in the first half, the Lady Buffs were able to build a 3-0 lead at halftime before enjoying a scoring feast in the second half with the wind aiding their offense.
The accolades continue to pile up for Kate Tilma before she has even graduated high school. While her most of her peers at Kapaun Mt. Carmel are thinking about where they want to go for their senior trip, Tilma is in Puerto Rico this week to play in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship.
Jerome Tang's Kansas State basketball reconstruction project is suddenly gathering momentum.
The new Wildcats coach added a second transfer to his depleted roster on Tuesday when former Mississippi State guard Camryn Carter announced via social media that he is headed to K-State. Carter, who made the announcement right after a campus visit in...
