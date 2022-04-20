ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

LEADING OFF: Ohtani on mound, White Sox and Guardians play 2

By The Associated Press
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyMns_0fEOBSfZ00
Angels Rangers Baseball Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Michael Ainsworth)

A look at what’s happening around baseball today:

___

ARM SWING

Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch for the Los Angeles Angels in Houston, and the two-way superstar is off to a better start at the plate than on the mound this season. Ohtani is 0-2 with a 7.56 ERA after two outings. He has 14 strikeouts, but he's allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 8 1/3 innings.

At bat, last season's AL MVP has three homers, seven RBIs and nine runs scored in 12 games.

Ohtani is 0-3 with a 5.92 ERA in six career starts against Houston. Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 6.48) goes for the defending AL champion Astros.

WEATHER MEN

After consecutive postponements in frigid Cleveland, the Guardians and White Sox will try again to play ball — this time with a traditional doubleheader beginning at 2:10 p.m. EDT.

The teams were postponed Tuesday by inclement weather and unplayable, cold conditions for the second straight day. The game was called off four hours before the scheduled first pitch, with the decision coming after Guardians manager Terry Francona and White Sox manager Tony La Russa met the umpires outside at Progressive Field.

Snow piled up in downtown Cleveland the past two days and temperatures have been in the low 30s.

Monday’s postponement will be played as part of a doubleheader on July 12.

This week’s four-game series is now a three-game set with two games Wednesday and one Thursday. With a dryer, warmer weather forecast, the AL Central rivals should finally meet for the first time this season.

“I think it’s like between 50-55 (degrees) at game time, which will seem like summertime,” Francona said. “That’s doable. Again, it’s going to be hard. We’re going to have 27 innings potentially in 27 hours, which isn’t perfect.

“But if you’re supposed to play, you play. If you’re not, you don’t. I think everybody kind of came to the same conclusion.”

The second postponement again pushed back a matchup between AL Cy Young Award winners — Cleveland ace Shane Bieber and Chicago lefty Dallas Keuchel. They’ll match up in Wednesday’s opener.

White Sox right-hander Jimmy Lambert will start the second game against Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodón (1-0, 1.50 ERA) has 21 strikeouts in 12 innings over his first two starts this season. He pitches at Citi Field against Mets righty Chris Bassitt (2-0, 0.75), also off to a sharp start with a new club.

First-year New York manager Buck Showalter will miss the game for a medical procedure. The 65-year-old Showalter said he expects to be back to manage Thursday’s finale of the four-game series.

Showalter said the Mets would be managed by committee Wednesday, leaving hitting coach Eric Chavez to lead the offense and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner to oversee Bassitt and the bullpen.

Mets bench coach Glenn Sherlock has been away from the team since Friday due to COVID-19 protocols. Showalter said Tuesday there was a chance Sherlock could return Wednesday.

New York (9-3) swept a doubleheader from the Giants (7-4) on Tuesday.

FEELING GOOD

Atlanta star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is set to play his second rehab game for Triple-A Gwinnett after going 1 for 3 with a double off the right-center wall in his season debut Tuesday at Jacksonville. It was his first game since July 10, when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against the Miami Marlins.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Ramírez slam, 5 RBIs as Guardians sweep White Sox 11-1, 2-1

CLEVELAND -- — José Ramírez hit his second grand slam of the season in an 11-1 win, then had an RBI double in a 2-1 victory as the Cleveland Guardians swept a doubleheader from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Ramírez, who signed a $141 million, seven-year...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
Jacksonville, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, TX
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Jacksonville, IL
City
Mound, TX
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Houston, OH
Chicago, IL
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with a .732 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Mitch Haniger slams Seattle radio host for bashing Kyle Seager

Mitch Haniger took down a Seattle radio host for his hot take regarding former Mariners’ teammate Kyle Seager. The Seattle Mariners made a shrewd acquisition this offseason by landing Eugenio Suarez in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. Suarez and Jesse Winker were traded to the M’s in exchange for Brandon Williamson, Jake Fraley, Justin Dunn, and Connor Phillips.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Glenn Sherlock
Person
Jeremy Hefner
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Triston Mckenzie
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Giants pick spot starter, could add red-hot Triple-A outfielder

WASHINGTON D.C. -- One part of the weekend roster puzzle was put into place early Friday morning when the Giants announced that left-hander Sam Long will start the first game against the Washington Nationals. When the other shoe drops, it could add an intriguing young outfielder to the roster. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores hitting sixth for San Francisco on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Flores will operate the hot corner against his former team after Jason Vosler was given the night off. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt, our models project Flores to score 8.8 FanDuel points...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

White Sox injury woes continue with Luis Robert groin strain

The Chicago White Sox have had bad luck when it comes to injuries this season, as two of their best starting pitchers, Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn, have been sidelined in the early going. In the lineup, Chicago has lost newcomer AJ Pollock and third baseman Yoan Moncada to the 10-day injured list. On Thursday, the White Sox were dealt another injury blow, this time to star outfielder Luis Robert. Robert tweaked something late in the game and was forced to exit. Following the contest, Chicago manager Tony La Russa provided an update on Robert, as reported by Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Marlins#The Los Angeles Angels#Era#Al Champion Astros#Guardians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Multiple Rainouts At Dodger Stadium

On April 21, 1967, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ scheduled game against the St. Louis Cardinals was postponed due to rain, snapping a streak of 410 consecutive contests at Dodger Stadium without a washout since it opened in 1962. Exactly 21 years later, the Dodgers suffered another rainout on April...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Heat-Hawks delayed by suspicious package outside arena

ATLANTA — (AP) — The NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks was delayed after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena. The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation. Fans were prevented from entering the arena until officials made sure there was no danger.
MIAMI, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
98K+
Followers
99K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy