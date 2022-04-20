ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump's blind eye toward Putin

By Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ikb_0fEOAjpf00 Former president has a history of admiration for the Russian leader, even amid vile acts

Could any reasonable person be of the opinion that Putin is anything other than a murderer of innocent children, women, babies and old men?

What can one say in defense of a leader who orders the bombing and shelling of hospitals, church refuges and anywhere the citizens of the Ukraine gather, such as railway stations attempting to escape the artillery? There can be no doubt that Putin is anything other than the most vile human on this planet.

Now, it is difficult to comprehend that anyone running for the presidency of the United States was not told of Putin's vileness. But giving Trump the benefit of doubt, okay, ignorance could be his excuse. But once elected, even before being sworn in, he was receiving intelligence updates and had to be made aware of Putin's evilness. Nevertheless, he sidled up too Putin at Helsinki, taking Putin's "word" over all of our country's intelligence agencies.

Moreover, Trump continued for years saying admiring things about Putin, right up to the invasion of Ukraine. Recall, just days before, Trump called Putin a "heroic genius."

Even today, after Putin demonstrated his ineptitude as a military strategist, Trump does not speak the truth of Putin. Everyone can see that Putin is going to repeat his savagery to Syria where he used chemical warfare against the civilian population. I will lay odds that Trump will still not "call out" Putin for his evilness.

How could Trump, so blind to the basic human decency, become president of the United States? His soul did not become incomplete here in 2022; he has always been missing humanness of recognizing and hating evil.

You know, looking back, how could we have allowed Trump forgiveness of his declaration that John McCain was not a war hero? Did that not say it all?

Voters should bear all this in mind when Trump endorses candidates.

Donovan Stair

Gervais

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Even now, Trump still can’t quite bring himself to condemn Putin

The day after President Joe Biden characterized Russia’s brutality toward Ukraine as “genocide,” Donald Trump agreed last night that “what’s going on in Ukraine” is “a genocide.”. But while the assessment was welcome, if you’re thinking this would serve as the basis for...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Putin 'has the right to launch nukes if he is provoked by NATO', Russian ambassador says after Kremlin spokesman warned of possible atomic war

Vladimir Putin has the right to launch nukes if he is provoked by NATO over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, a Russian ambassador to the UN has claimed. Just hours after another Kremlin spokesman warned of possible atomic war, Dmitry Polyanskiy sparked further fears by hinting there would be a seismic response a to any direct involvement in the conflict from the West.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mccain
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian
MarketWatch

Opinion: Putin’s war will destroy Russia

VIENNA, Austria (Project Syndicate)—A grim old Soviet joke probably rings far too true to Ukrainians today. A Frenchman says, “I take the bus to work, but when I travel around Europe, I use my Peugeot.” A Russian replies, “We, too, have a wonderful system of public transportation, but when we go to Europe, we use a tank.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
60
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy