Trump's blind eye toward Putin

Former president has a history of admiration for the Russian leader, even amid vile acts

Could any reasonable person be of the opinion that Putin is anything other than a murderer of innocent children, women, babies and old men?

What can one say in defense of a leader who orders the bombing and shelling of hospitals, church refuges and anywhere the citizens of the Ukraine gather, such as railway stations attempting to escape the artillery? There can be no doubt that Putin is anything other than the most vile human on this planet.

Now, it is difficult to comprehend that anyone running for the presidency of the United States was not told of Putin's vileness. But giving Trump the benefit of doubt, okay, ignorance could be his excuse. But once elected, even before being sworn in, he was receiving intelligence updates and had to be made aware of Putin's evilness. Nevertheless, he sidled up too Putin at Helsinki, taking Putin's "word" over all of our country's intelligence agencies.

Moreover, Trump continued for years saying admiring things about Putin, right up to the invasion of Ukraine. Recall, just days before, Trump called Putin a "heroic genius."

Even today, after Putin demonstrated his ineptitude as a military strategist, Trump does not speak the truth of Putin. Everyone can see that Putin is going to repeat his savagery to Syria where he used chemical warfare against the civilian population. I will lay odds that Trump will still not "call out" Putin for his evilness.

How could Trump, so blind to the basic human decency, become president of the United States? His soul did not become incomplete here in 2022; he has always been missing humanness of recognizing and hating evil.

You know, looking back, how could we have allowed Trump forgiveness of his declaration that John McCain was not a war hero? Did that not say it all?

Voters should bear all this in mind when Trump endorses candidates.

Donovan Stair

Gervais