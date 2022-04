West Virginia women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Kyah Watson to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 5-foot-10 guard from Rapid City, South Dakota, Watson played the last two seasons at the University of South Dakota, where she helped the Coyotes win two Summit League Tournament Championships, a regular-season championship and reach the NCAA Tournament in each of her two years, including the Sweet 16 in 2021-22. She will have three years of eligibility remaining.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO