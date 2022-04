After an impressive road trip out west that saw the New Jersey Devils come away with a 3-1-1 record, they returned home last night to take on the Buffalo Sabres. Unfortunately, the good vibes from their road trip didn’t continue, as they fell by a score of 5-2. Like many games this season, the power play and goaltending were significant factors in why the Devils weren’t able to come away with the win. Here are four takeaways as the final seven days of the 2021-22 campaign begin.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO