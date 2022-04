“Conundrum Hot Springs will be made pleasure resort,” asserted the Aspen Democrat-Times on April 21, 1915. “The Aspen Sportsmen’s Club is composed of a bunch of live wires. The membership of this organization are not content only when they are doing something for the pleasure of the people. At this time they are circulating a petition of agreement between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the citizens of Aspen to the end that the Hot Springs up Conundrum gulch may be made a place of attraction and pleasure. These springs are noted for those health-giving waters and beyond doubt will shortly attract state-wide notice if the Sportsmen’s Club successfully finishes what it has started- and it will. It is proposed to start on a small scale and grow in keeping with the demands. This means that by next summer Aspen will have a Hot Springs all its own. This in conjunction with our other numerous resources and attractions merely places Aspen foremost in the list of desirable tourist resorts of the state. All we need is that road over Independence Pass. Keep boosting.”

