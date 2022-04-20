ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamberlain, SD

Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Head Coach

By David Burrall
 2 days ago

YANKTON – Former Chamberlain boys basketball head coach Allan Bertram has been named as the new women's basketball head coach at Mount Marty University. Bertram, the founder of the Sacred Hoops Basketball Academy, has...

