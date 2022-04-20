Frost Advisory issued for Alexander, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus, Caldwell Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher elevations where the strongest winds are likely to occur. Be especially careful driving in these mountainous areas. People driving high-profile vehicles should strongly consider postponing travel until the winds subside. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ SATURDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

EDDY COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO