Alexander County, NC

Frost Advisory issued for Alexander, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus, Caldwell Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 03:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greenville Mountains, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The mountains of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Burke; Caldwell; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; Polk; Rutherford; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin TORNADO WATCH 69 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER BURKE CALDWELL CATAWBA CLEVELAND GASTON IREDELL LINCOLN POLK RUTHERFORD STOKES SURRY WILKES YADKIN
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 22:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Caldwell THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ALEXANDER...CALDWELL AND CENTRAL BURKE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for western and the Piedmont of North Carolina.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Burke, Caldwell, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Caldwell; McDowell THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCDOWELL...SOUTHERN CALDWELL AND CENTRAL BURKE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for western North Carolina.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains, East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Johnson; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Frazier Mountain Communities, Grapevine, Tehachapi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 19:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Frazier Mountain Communities; Grapevine; Tehachapi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southerly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Frazier Mountain Communities, Tehachapi and Grapevine. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM MDT SUNDAY PRYOR AND NORTHERN BIGHORN MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 2 feet with higher amounts on north-facing slopes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 2 feet, greatest on north-facing slopes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Castle Country, Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Castle Country; Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin and Castle Country. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Palo Verde Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Palo Verde Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST /7 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Kofa and Parker Valley. In California, Palo Verde Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST /7 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Big Horn, Northern Rosebud, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches across lower elevations and 8 to 12 inches south of Interstate 94 and east of Interstate 90. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Big Horn, Treasure and Northern Rosebud. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Southeast Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeast Yuma County BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Southeast Yuma County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional accumulation of 6-12 inches. The greatest amounts are expected in the Upper Cottonwoods. * WHERE...Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Mountains South of I- 80 and Wasatch Mountains I-80 North. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Occasional winter driving conditions are expected on mountain routes including the Cottonwood Canyons, Parleys Canyon and Daniels Summit. Traction restrictions may be enacted.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains, and Northern Lea County. In Texas, Eastern Culberson and Loving Counties, and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Reeves County Plains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust could result in sudden visibility reduction.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher elevations where the strongest winds are likely to occur. Be especially careful driving in these mountainous areas. People driving high-profile vehicles should strongly consider postponing travel until the winds subside. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ SATURDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Gage; Jefferson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Saunders; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday, and then from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust could result in sudden visibility reduction.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Grayson; Hamilton; Hill; Hood; Jack; Johnson; Lampasas; McLennan; Mills; Montague; Palo Pinto; Parker; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Wise; Young WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX

Community Policy