Frost Advisory issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Central Greenville, Cherokee, Chester by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Henderson The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...flooding is possible. For the Wapsipinicon River...including Independence, Anamosa Shaw Rd, De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...From Monday evening to early Friday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 8.8 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HENDERSON COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO