Buncombe County, NC

Freeze Warning issued for Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 03:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Graham, Macon, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Graham; Macon; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Graham, Jackson and Macon Counties. * TIMING...From late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past three afternoons. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast for today. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mountains of the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Extensive flooding of agricultural land is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 25.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Saturday was 25.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 23.7 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 25.2 Sat 7 pm CDT 25.2 24.9 24.5
MADISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Greenville Mountains, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greater Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union SC, Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Caldwell, Burke Mountains, Greater Burke, McDowell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Rutherford Mountains, Greater Rutherford, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina French Broad River At Blantyre affecting Henderson and Transylvania Counties. .Periods of moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday resulted in storm-total accumulations of 3-5 inches, with isolated totals approaching 6 inches, across the upper French Broad River watershed. This heavy rainfall has caused significant rises along the upper French Broad River, from Rosman, to Brevard, Blantyre, Horse Shoe, Fletcher, and Avery Creek. The upper French Broad river has exceeded Minor Flood Stage near Blantyre and Action/Advisory Stage at Fletcher, causing nuisance to Minor flooding of adjacent low-lying, flood-prone areas including farmland, woodlands, parks, greenways, boat-access areas, and a few secondary roads and driveways. The French Broad River is expected to remain out of its banks into Friday afternoon, with conditions improving by Friday evening. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...French Broad River At Blantyre. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Minor Flooding continues. Floodwaters continue to inundate farmland between the French Broad River and the railroad tracks. Floodwaters may start to inundate the shoulders of River Road near the Big Willow Road intersection. Floodwaters continue to impact boat access areas at Grove Bridge Rd. and Crab Creek Rd. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:16 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.8 feet and rising slowly. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:16 AM EDT Thursday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest between 17.0 feet and 17.2 feet this afternoon then begin to recede during this evening. The river will fall below Minor Flood Stage Friday afternoon and continue falling below the Action/Advisory Stage of 15.0 feet Friday night. - Minor Flood Stage is 16.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Lauderdale; Limestone; Madison FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. English River at Kalona affecting Washington and Johnson Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...flooding is possible. For the Wapsipinicon River...including Independence, Anamosa Shaw Rd, De Witt 4S...flooding is possible. For the English River...including Kalona...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From late Monday night to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois Northern Scott County in east central Iowa Southern Clinton County in east central Iowa * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 406 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sherman Park, or 14 miles northeast of Durant, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Grand Mound and Donahue around 410 PM CDT. Eldridge and Long Grove around 415 PM CDT. DeWitt, Scott County Park, Park View and Clinton County Fairgrounds around 420 PM CDT. McCausland and Malone around 425 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camanche, Princeton, Cordova, Low Moor, Folletts, Rock Creek Marina and Campground, Rock Creek Park, Clinton Municipal Airport, Princeton Wildlife Area and Elvira. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Southern Big Horn and Southern Rosebud. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ransom The National Weather Service in Grand Forks ND has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. .Anticipated precipitation over the next few days will cause rises on area rivers to exceed minor flood stage. Crest are subject to change as additional forecast precipitation is accounted for within the river forecasts. Current river forecasts account for forecast precipitation through 7 am CDT Saturday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Lisbon. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Some rural flooding begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 7.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday and continue rising to 16.0 feet Friday. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 14:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Friday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016...027...028...029 079...080...081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan and Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds of 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho. The strongest winds in the Snake Plain will be south and east of Boise. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel will be difficult for those in high profile vehicles.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may cause sparks. The strong winds will likely fuel rapid fire growth. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph ongoing. * WHERE...Limon, Southern Lincoln County, and Akron. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. Strong winds will produce areas of blowing dust and poor visibility.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Custer, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Custer; Powder River BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Custer and Powder River. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 3 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening by 6 AM MDT Saturday.
CUSTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Gila Bend by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Gila Bend BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Gila Bend. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Coleman, Concho, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Coleman; Concho; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; San Saba; Sutton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Concho, Sutton, Coleman, Brown, McCulloch, San Saba, Menard, Kimble and Mason Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Carter, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Carter; Fallon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Carter and Fallon. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 3 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.
CARTER COUNTY, MT

