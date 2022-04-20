Breezy and warming quickly today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After an unseasonably cool morning, temperatures climb quickly. Afternoon highs reach the mid 80s, which is close to average for late April.

It stays gusty through the day with winds coming from the east at 10-20 mph. Humidity remains low, and we will see plenty of sunshine all day.

It stays clear tonight, and it won’t be as cool. Overnight lows will be in the low-mid 60s.

We’re in for another warm and breezy afternoon tomorrow with highs back in the mid 80s. Humidity increases slightly for Friday, but still no rain expected.

Temperatures gradually increase into the weekend, and highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Some places may hit 90 degrees.

With slightly higher humidity, there is a 20% chance for spotty showers this weekend, mainly in the afternoon. The small rain chances continue into early next week.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.