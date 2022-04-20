ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Breezy and warming quickly today

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8QFU_0fEO4QXl00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After an unseasonably cool morning, temperatures climb quickly. Afternoon highs reach the mid 80s, which is close to average for late April.

It stays gusty through the day with winds coming from the east at 10-20 mph. Humidity remains low, and we will see plenty of sunshine all day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgg5y_0fEO4QXl00

It stays clear tonight, and it won’t be as cool. Overnight lows will be in the low-mid 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znNMV_0fEO4QXl00

We’re in for another warm and breezy afternoon tomorrow with highs back in the mid 80s. Humidity increases slightly for Friday, but still no rain expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42HKW4_0fEO4QXl00

Temperatures gradually increase into the weekend, and highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Some places may hit 90 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ROsN_0fEO4QXl00

With slightly higher humidity, there is a 20% chance for spotty showers this weekend, mainly in the afternoon. The small rain chances continue into early next week.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
VERMONT STATE
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Sun and wind; chance of rain Thursday

Look for some gusty winds and lots of afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday. Cooler, cloudier conditions are expected to arrive over the next couple of days. There is even a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday. By next week, look for above average temperatures to return to the region.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Rain, snow ending overnight; turning blustery

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for western counties in the Susquehanna Valley. A total of one to three inches of snow is possible, with the heaviest snow at higher elevations. The rest of the area is seeing mainly rain with some wet flakes mixed...
ENVIRONMENT
KLTV

Thursday’s Weather: Breezy at times today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a cool start with a few places dropping into the upper 30s. Expect another day with lots of sunshine. Winds will be lighter today, but still could gust up to 12 to 15 mph at times. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 60s. More sunshine and even warmer temperatures to end the work week. Friday afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 70s and will warm into the lower 80s by the end of the weekend. Clouds gradually begin to increase early next week with another chance for thunderstorms by Wednesday.
EAST TEXAS, PA
WFLA

WFLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy