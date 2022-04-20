ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino, CA

Trail Near Cedar Camp in the Mendocino National Forest Closes Due to Landslide

By MendoFever Staff
mendofever.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a press release issued by the Mendocino National Forest:. Mendocino National Forest officials have issued a closure order for a section of National Forest System Trail No. 85303...

mendofever.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Iconic bull elk found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park: "He was definitely vulnerable"

An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
ANIMALS
KTVU FOX 2

Tornado warning issued for parts of Northern California

STOCKTON, Calif. - The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a tornado warning for parts of Northern California and a funnel cloud was even spotted. The warning covered the areas of eastern San Joaquin, northern Stanislaus, Calaveras and Amador counties. Footage from around the area shows funnel clouds forming in...
SAN JOAQUIN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Natural Resources
CBS San Francisco

Storm Brewing In Gulf Of Alaska To Bring Rain, Thundershowers; ‘The Rainy Day We`ve Been Waiting For’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A weak cold front rolled over the Santa Cruz Mountains early Tuesday, triggering showers and drizzle in the San Francisco Bay Area, setting the scene for a more potent weather system advancing down the West Coast from the Gulf of Alaska. The National Weather Service said the overnight storm hit the drought-stricken North Bay the hardest. “So far, several locations across the North Bay, northern East Bay (Berkeley to San Pablo area), and coastal SF Peninsula have exceeded 1/4 of an inch of rainfall with this system,” NWS forecasters said. “Mt Tamalpais is the only location to exceed...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Montanan

Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country

It’s hard to imagine the damage an enormous timber sale would have had on 70 square miles of Montana’s Ninemile Valley, located about seven miles northwest of Huson, in the Lolo National Forest. But thanks to our lawsuit and two federal court rulings in our favor, the forests, rivers and wildlife in the Soldier-Butler project […] The post Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone swarmed by over 250 earthquakes

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations, responsible for the operation and analysis of the Yellowstone Seismic Network, tracked 254 earthquakes in the Yellowstone National Park region during March. The seismicity in Yellowstone was marked by two swarms: A swarm of 115 earthquakes, about 11 miles northeast of West Yellowstone, began...
ENVIRONMENT
Newstalk KGVO

Snow Levels Concern Montana Streamflow Experts

The snowpack levels in the northern Rockies of Montana are at 103 percent of normal in the Sun-Teton-Marias, near Glacier National Park. However, that's the only place above normal for snowpack levels at the beginning of April in the state. In fact, directly east of the Sun-Teton-Marias region, the Milk River snow levels are at the opposite end of the scale - only 12 percent.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mendocino, CA
WLOS.com

Several trails, campsites closed due to wildfires burning near Bryson City

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews are continuing to battle two significant wildfires burning near Bryson City that have forced several residents to evacuate their homes. A press release from Great Smoky Mountains National Park says the Thomas Divide Complex Fire, east of Bryson City, is comprised of two wildfires, "including the Stone Pile Fire which is estimated to be approximately 140 acres and the Cooper Creek Fire which is estimated to be approximately 170 acres."
BRYSON CITY, NC
WYFF4.com

Park closes NC trails and backcountry campsites due to fire, officials say

N.C. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials closed several trails and backcountry campsites at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday due to wildfire activity between Deep Creek and Newfound Gap Road in North Carolina, according to Dana Soehn from National Park Service. At this time, two wind-driven wildfires...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX26

Crab fishing season cut short due to wildlife endangerment near Mendocino County

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has announced that Dungeness crab fishing will no longer be allowed near Sonoma and Mendocino County. CDFW Director Charlton Bonham says the decision was made due to recent entanglements involving two humpback whales that occurred off San Mateo County and in Monterey Bay. These two whales were caught in commercial Dungeness crab fishing gear.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Potent Spring Storm Roaring Toward Bay Area; Avalanche Watch Issued For Tahoe

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A storm system, spun to life in the frigid waters off the Aleutian Island, advanced down the West Coast Wednesday afternoon toward the San Francisco Bay Area, carrying with it a threat of intense downpours, thundershowers and several feet of snow for the Sierra. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and an avalanche watch for the Lake Tahoe area beginning late Wednesday afternoon until Friday morning. “A winter storm bringing feet of new snow and strong winds may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains,” the weather service warned. “Heavy snow loading could...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy