Trail Near Cedar Camp in the Mendocino National Forest Closes Due to Landslide

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A weak cold front rolled over the Santa Cruz Mountains early Tuesday, triggering showers and drizzle in the San Francisco Bay Area, setting the scene for a more potent weather system advancing down the West Coast from the Gulf of Alaska. The National Weather Service said the overnight storm hit the drought-stricken North Bay the hardest. “So far, several locations across the North Bay, northern East Bay (Berkeley to San Pablo area), and coastal SF Peninsula have exceeded 1/4 of an inch of rainfall with this system,” NWS forecasters said. “Mt Tamalpais is the only location to exceed...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO