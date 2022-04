Coming off a frustrating half-season in the Bronx last season, Joey Gallo was an oft-speculated trade candidate throughout the offseason. The Yankees indeed explored trade scenarios involving the 28-year-old slugger after the lockout, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who reports Thursday morning that the Yanks spoke to the Padres about a possible swap during spring training.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO