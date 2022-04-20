Acceptance: Holistically Observing

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
Tori Pipak, a physician assistant at Allegheny Health Network’s Positive Health Clinic, details the comprehensive services the clinic provides to people living with HIV. HIV is a lifelong prognosis, which is why the Positive Health Clinic offers lifelong care to its patients. holistic care that addresses every aspect of their patients’ lives.
A study from the Yale Child Study Center on kids whose siblings have autism found that they are at a higher risk of developing spectrum disorders or having problems with social emotional development. Researchers studied children from birth to two years old. They tracked development by watching them play and...
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Story by Todd Goodman, Salisbury VA Public Affairs officer: A holistic approach to patient care has gained traction with Veterans as a complement to medication. With treatments like acupuncture, yoga, tai chi, meditation, and chiropractic care, it’s no wonder so many are choosing Whole Health.
The pandemic was bad enough, and, just as we’re coming out of it, Russia decides it wants to start what could become another world war. Nothing seems to work like it did pre-pandemic, yet everything seems to cost more. If that weren’t enough, Starbucks is regularly out of the...
Many self-sabotaging cycles are trauma responses and patterns learned earlier in life as self-preservation. A fear of abandonment is really a fear of intimacy and connection. To change these patterns, we need to be willing to unlearn patterns of self-preservation while learning patterns of self-healing. Familiar and comfortable are not...
The majority of antibiotic prescriptions for U.S. seniors and Black and Hispanic Americans are inappropriate, a new report reveals. For the study, researchers analyzed federal government data on more than 7 billion outpatient visits to doctors' offices, hospital clinics and emergency departments nationwide between 2009 and 2016. Nearly 8 million...
Did you know that giving to others can benefit them as well as you? Would you be more generous if you knew that it led to things like increased self-esteem or even physical benefits like a strengthened immune system?
There is a bright side to growing up emotionally ignored. Children who grow up this way also learn some amazing ways to fend for themselves emotionally. Compassion, generosity and flexibility are among the strengths these individuals value in themselves. With their heads held high but their spirits lower than should...
