Chapman went 3-for-4 with an RBI during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox. Chapman hit a two-out double in his first plate appearance during the second inning but was left stranded. After grounding out to third in his second at-bat, Chapman came up with runners on first and second and recorded an RBI after a pop up over first base fell in for a single. The third baseman came on with a runner on again in the eighth, but Lourdes Gurriel was thrown out at third after Chapman hit a single to left field. Through 13 games, Chapman has eight RBI and and three multi-hit games to go along with two homers.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO