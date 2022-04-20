Transfer news: Sterling on AC Milan's list of targets

Juventus are through to the Coppa Italia final and will face Inter Milan on May 11 (Paramount+). The Bianconeri took care of business at home with a 2-0 win to defeat Fiorentina 3-0 on aggregate in the semifinal. Thanks to the goal scored by Federico Bernardeschi and by Danilo right at the last moment of the match, Juve will make their third consecutive trip to the final after hoisting the cup title last season against Atalanta. Fiorentina pushed hard in the second half, but it wasn't enough and Juventus scored the second goal in the dying moments to really put this one out of reach for good. Juventus are currently the club with most Coppa titles (14) and will pad their impressive mark.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO