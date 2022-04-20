Water service returns to Kapilina Beach Homes

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kapilina Beach Homes had a water outage on Monday, April 18.

The Navy said the outage started around 5:10 a.m. when the Waiawa water pump station had a water pressure issue.

Investigators found there was water line break because of normal wear and tear to the system. To repair the line, it needed to be drained first.

Investigators said the water line break was not related to the Red Hill water crisis.

There are 1,459 homes and two schools which use that pump.

The Navy said a water truck was placed in the area.

Water service was restored by 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 19.