ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Australian Scientists Test A Cheaper, Eco-Friendly Way To Charge Your Tesla

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7pkd_0fENy06g00

A group of Australian scientists is testing printed solar panels that will be used to power a Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) car on a 15,100-km (9,400-mile) journey beginning in September, according to a Reuters report.

The team's printed plastic solar panels, each 18 m (59 feet) long, will be rolled out beside the Tesla car to soak up sunlight when it needs a charge, as per the report.

The printed solar is made of lightweight, laminated PET plastic for less than $10 per sq m.

Paul Dastoor, the inventor of the printed solar panels, told Reuters that the Newcastle University team would be testing the panels' endurance and their potential performance for other applications.

"This is actually an ideal testbed to give us information about how we would go about using and powering technology in other remote locations, for example, in space," Dastoor said.

The project came about amid global concerns on battling climate change, and the scientists hope to get the public thinking about steps to help avert a further crisis.

Photo courtesy: Tesla

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eco#Vehicles#Australian#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Reuters#Newcastle University
The Guardian

Australian scientists solve mystery of moment monotremes migrated

Researchers have pinpointed exactly how and when echidnas likely arrived in Australia as part of a fossil analysis shedding new light on the origins of egg-laying mammals. The platypus and four species of echidna are the only remaining living monotremes – mammals that lay eggs instead of giving birth to live young. New analysis of every monotreme fossil discovered to date has recast the earliest history of the animals.
SCIENCE
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
Australia
dailygalaxy.com

China is Hatching a Plan to Find Earth 2.0 to Homo Sapiens Only 9th of Human Species (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Metaverse to ‘Extraordinary’ W Boson Particle Finding Contradicts Understanding of How Universe Works to How Ancient, Recurring Climate Changes May Have Shaped Human Evolution, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Nasa building ‘game changing’ electric car battery that charges in 15 minutes

Nasa has teamed up with Japanese automotive giant Nissan to develop a brand new type of battery that could transform the electric car industry.The US space agency hopes to create a battery that has significantly higher energy than the lithium-ion batteries currently found in most consumer electronics – from phones and laptops, to e-scooters and electric cars.The all-solid-state battery proposed requires half the space of lithium-ion batteries and would be able to fully recharge in 15 minutes rather than several hours.It is also critical that it does not lose capacity over time or suffer from any safety issues, like catching...
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

This New 62-Foot Solar Catamaran Recharges Itself at Sea for Longer Range

Click here to read the full article. There are already a few solar-powered catamarans on the market, but Soel Yachts is hoping its new addition will be an outlier when it comes to range. The Dutch yard, which started delivering solar-electric ships back in 2016, has just unveiled a new energy-autonomous cat with the ability to cover some serious nautical miles. The zero-emissions multihull, known as Senses 62, comes fitted with rooftop solar panels that generate up to 50 kWh of clean, green energy to power the vessel and the onboard amenities. This eliminates the need for dock charging and enables the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Scientists make ‘miracle material’ breakthrough to revolutionise solar power

Scientists have discovered a way to make ultra-efficient solar cells on a commercial scale using the “miracle material” perovskite.A team from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) and Imperial College London made the discovery in a breakthrough that could have major implications for renewable energy production and reaching zero carbon objectives.Perovskite has been hailed for its remarkable properties compared to tradtional silicon solar cells, however until now they have been too unstable to be suitable for commercial use. The next-generation cells are expected to cost less, have a much higher power conversion efficiency, and be lightweight and flexible...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
sciencealert.com

Scientists Just Confirmed The Hottest Rock Ever Recorded on Earth

It's confirmed: The hottest rock ever discovered in Earth's crust really was super-hot. The rock, a fist-sized piece of black glass, was discovered in 2011 and first reported in 2017, when scientists wrote in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters that it had been formed in temperatures reaching 4,298 degrees Fahrenheit (2,370 degrees Celsius), hotter than much of the Earth's mantle.
ASTRONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
125K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy