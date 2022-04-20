Australian Scientists Test A Cheaper, Eco-Friendly Way To Charge Your Tesla

A group of Australian scientists is testing printed solar panels that will be used to power a Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) car on a 15,100-km (9,400-mile) journey beginning in September, according to a Reuters report.

The team's printed plastic solar panels, each 18 m (59 feet) long, will be rolled out beside the Tesla car to soak up sunlight when it needs a charge, as per the report.

The printed solar is made of lightweight, laminated PET plastic for less than $10 per sq m.

Paul Dastoor, the inventor of the printed solar panels, told Reuters that the Newcastle University team would be testing the panels' endurance and their potential performance for other applications.

"This is actually an ideal testbed to give us information about how we would go about using and powering technology in other remote locations, for example, in space," Dastoor said.

The project came about amid global concerns on battling climate change, and the scientists hope to get the public thinking about steps to help avert a further crisis.

Photo courtesy: Tesla