ViaWest Group Closes on 4th Opportunity Zone Deal

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Phoenix may not be on your radar as a city to get some great Mexican food, but think again. These popular Mexican restaurants in Phoenix tend to be more on the casual side and many of them are family owned. The incredible food represents many different regions in Mexico to show just how diverse the country is. Be sure to pair your meal with a margarita to really get the full experience.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO