The Midtown Oaks apartments at 1706 Art Museum Drive sold Feb. 28 for $24 million. The 176-unit community, built in 1974, sold for $136,363 per unit. Midtown Oaks comprises one- and two-bedroom apartments from 750 to 1,050 square feet with monthly rents from $1,100 to $1,360, according to apartments.com. The taxable value is $12,760,440.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 29 DAYS AGO