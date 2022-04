The Frisco Rail Yard, a food truck park that features live music and games in addition to its food, is adding a sand volleyball court to its facilities. When it opens this spring, the new court will be open for leagues, lessons and open play. Information about the leagues and the volleyball court will be available on the website once the court is closer to opening. Construction on the volleyball area starts in late April and should take several weeks. 9040 First St., Frisco. 972-294-5436. www.friscorailyard.net.

FRISCO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO