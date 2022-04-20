ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Frost Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; Franklin; Lawrence; Marshall; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the 33-36 degree range for several hours early Sunday morning will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Somerset, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 06:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Steady precipitation will come to an end within the next hour or two with just some scattered rain and snow showers expected later today as temperatures warm above freezing. The threat for icing has therefore ended.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Craighead by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Craighead FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Mostly clear to clear skies, light winds and temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Craighead County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Baxter, Lawrence, Sharp, Fulton, Randolph and Izard Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for James City, Southampton, Surry, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: James City; Southampton; Surry; Sussex FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in northeast North Carolina, Northampton. In southeast Virginia, City of Emporia, Greensville, Isle of Wight, James City, Southampton, Surry and Sussex. * WHEN...Until noon EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas including some roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 853 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in portions of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in additional flooding across the entire area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Smithfield, Emporia, Courtland, Garysburg, Wakefield, Boykins, Surry, Dahlia, Isle Of Wight, Gaston, Conway, Seaboard, Ivor, Newsoms, Dendron, Sedley, Homeville, Zuni and Green Plain. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland Berkeley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 to 36 degrees and light winds will result in frost formation late tonight. * WHERE...Rural portions of Inland Berkeley County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Mostly clear to clear skies, light winds and temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 to 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated afternoon rain showers could bring a higher brief wind gust over 50 mph.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Big Horn, Northern Rosebud, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches across lower elevations and 8 to 12 inches south of Interstate 94 and east of Interstate 90. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Big Horn, Treasure and Northern Rosebud. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Gila Bend by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Gila Bend BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Gila Bend. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

