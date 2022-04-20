ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Opinion: Oregon City shouldn't allow 476 homes in landslide zone

By Christine Kosinski
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwlFm_0fENvUiq00 Christine Kosinksi: New residents of area will have inadequate roads and be unable to purchase insurance

It's been coming since 2002, when Metro brought Oregon City lands into the urban growth boundary; the Park Place Concept Plan was then proposed to be a community of 1,576 homes with a central community square.

In 2004, community meetings took place with the residents of Park Place and some from the Holly Lane neighborhood. The citizens were told that the "concept plan" is a vision, a way for the citizens to dream of the type of community and neighborhoods they value. The community named a set of "core values" including recreational opportunities and "a safe, interconnected system of roads and other transportation facilities that allows people to move freely within the neighborhood and connects them to other parts of the city and region."

Sadly, out of 22 core values, the community may only achieve about five of them. This is why, since 2008, the people have overwhelmingly voted no for this development. They have stood their ground, and for good reason, the transportation and safety for the people have been seriously compromised by the proposed dense development.

Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill in 2016 that took away the people's right to vote on annexations, giving that right to local governments. This is sad because the people tried to stop it three times.

The Park Place Concept Plan includes building a "Holly Lane extension" from Redland Road, to connect into Holcomb. Against the will of the people living here, the city put Holly Lane into its Transportation System Plan. Six landslides in the floods of 1996-97 led to the total loss of two homes on Holly Lane and four homes being severely damaged. After the floods, insurance companies would not write landslide insurance anymore.

Oregon City must go against its own Comprehensive Plan to use Holly Lane, or to build an extension of it. These guidelines prohibit development "undercutting the lower edge of a slope" in areas where "landslides can be triggered by heavy rains." Further, the city must go against Statewide Land Use Goal 7 which is to protect people and their property in hazardous areas. Even further, it must go against its agreement with FEMA's Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan.

If the city tries to widen Holly Lane, or if the proposed heavy traffic causes more landslides, who will pay the losses? The city has also talked about using Swan Road as an alternative, but Swan Road would have to be brought down and over a more difficult landslide area, then over Redland Road. This is another horrible idea.

Dr. Bill Burns, a certified geological engineer with the state's Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, has expressed deep concerns over development of Swan Road's proposed connection with Morton Road, which should be enough to tell the city, "You don't want to go here."

Park Place's developer was allowed to cut down hundreds of valuable trees needed to hold water in their roots keeping the water away from the landslides. The trees were needed to cool and clean this environment, to capture hundreds of pounds of carbon dioxide and to produce life-giving oxygen.

People's safety has been compromised, not only here, but in the proposed road system which places Oregon City citizens in harm's way. Traffic engineer's reports have been poor and do not point out the hundreds of safety issues.

Development here may be inevitable, but it must be safe and responsible. FEMA states "use your zoning codes when developing in hazardous areas." The people of Park Place and Holly Lane must not be held hostage by a city and developer whose main motive is density at any cost rather than safe and livable communities.

In 2007, the city approved the Park Place Concept Plan with its 22 core values given by the people. I ask the city to incorporate these values into action to guide all future development in Park Place.

You asked the people to dream, and they did. Please don't give the people more broken dreams and empty promises.

Christine Kosinski is a resident of unincorporated Clackamas County near Oregon City.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Oregon City must build roads before building more houses

Tom Geil: Increased traffic and less safety for residents along Holcomb Boulevard is upon usIt's been coming for years: The nightmare of increased traffic and less safety for residents all along Holcomb Boulevard is upon us, but even more so for the residents of the Trail View neighborhood. After three unsuccessful annexation attempts — in 2008, 2010 and 2012 — it was only after Gov. Kate Brown usurped local control by signing Senate Bill 1573 that the Park Place annexation became a reality, the largest in Oregon City history at 92 acres. A willing mayor and commissioners, anxious for...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: ODOT pedestrian bridge is tolling 'consolation prize'

Paul Edgar: How many of the more than 100,000 daily crossings of the Willamette River will choose to reroute their trips?ODOT's proposed bike/pedestrian bridge between Oregon City and West Linn is another example of its non-essential priorities. What's more important? Having the ability to use the I-205 Abernethy Bridge without paying a toll, or having the ability to walk and/or ride a bike across a new pedestrian bridge? ODOT is studying having a $2 toll just to cross the I-205 bridge in peak hours. If you had a choice to get across the Willamette River and not pay a...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City resident: Save issue-based elections by voting 'no'

James Nicita, former city commissioner, writes opinion article against Measure 3-583Measure 3-583, one of the Oregon City charter amendments on the May ballot, asks voters to change the manner by which citizens elect their city commissioners. Currently, commissioners run for specific "positions." Measure 3-583 would instead create a "top-two" system whereby all the candidates would run against each other, and the top two vote-getters would be elected to the city commission. There are several good reasons why Oregon City voters should vote "no" on Measure 3-583. It is questionable why this measure is even on the ballot: It would revert...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Daily Montanan

Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country

It’s hard to imagine the damage an enormous timber sale would have had on 70 square miles of Montana’s Ninemile Valley, located about seven miles northwest of Huson, in the Lolo National Forest. But thanks to our lawsuit and two federal court rulings in our favor, the forests, rivers and wildlife in the Soldier-Butler project […] The post Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
Clackamas Review

Oregon City police debut state's first Safe Exchange Zones

Program launched in response to the thousands of transactions initiated on Craigslist that have gone awryBy creating new Safe Exchange Zones, Oregon City police are hoping to provide residents safer locations for private transactions, including online purchases and child-custody transfers. Safe Exchange Zones are located at the newly constructed Robert Libke Public Safety Building, the police station that opened to the public in October 2020. Two designated zones are now available: one in the public parking lot, and the other inside the building lobby; both zones under 24/7 video surveillance. OCPD is the only police department in Oregon, so far,...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Housing, tolling, safety key topics of Clackamas County town hall

Residents comment and inquire on future direction for commissioners during April 6 eventClackamas County's first virtual town hall event of 2022 asked community members, "Where are we headed as a county, and why?" This elicited several questions and comments for elected commissioners on the county's response to ongoing trends in housing, transportation, public safety and health. A prominent topic of concern addressed by many attendees of the Wednesday, April 6, discussion was the region's growing population of unhoused and at-risk residents amid ongoing global pandemic, rising housing costs and rental assistance delays. Paul Edgar from Oregon City expressed concern over...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Public housing in Gladstone to be named Tukwila Springs

Clackamas County's Webster Road project to honor Native language's chinuk wawa word for hazelnutMetro Affordable Housing Bond funds are constructing a new purpose for a former congregate care facility in Gladstone, naming the building Tukwila Springs. Clackamas County is 80% complete with the 18000 Webster Road Redevelopment project, which is rehabilitating the facility into 48 residential studios available for low-income and homeless seniors above age 50. A year ago, the Clackamas County Housing Board decided to name the project Tukwila Springs, which is the chinuk wawa word for hazelnut and honors the natural springs and filbert trees that surround...
GLADSTONE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
Clackamas Review

Wildfire fuel removed manually at Wilsonville's Graham Oaks park

Metro officials discuss alternatives to controlled burns used in reducing buildup of wildfire fuel growthControlled fires, used for centuries by local Indigenous tribes to foster healthy habitats and reduce buildup of potential wildfire fuel, are among the landscape restoration techniques the Metro regional government uses within ecosystems as wildland fire risk steadily increases statewide. At some Metro sites, including Graham Oaks Nature Park in Wilsonville, fuel reduction through controlled burning is hazardous due to the park's residential proximity, prompting agency staff to opt for alternative methods of removing wildfire fuel such as dead grass, plants and trees. A D V...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Clackamas Review

DECISION 2022: Metro needs better leadership

Alisa Pyszka, Metro president candidate: 'Our region is at a critical point right now.'The status quo of our regional direction under Metro is not acceptable. Metro is responsible for the $2.5 billion homeless service bond, over a 10-year period, that the region approved in May 2020. As of today, we do not have a clear regional plan nor a commitment to measure outcomes. If we do not change current Metro leadership, our region will be spending $200 million dollars a year without a process to measure the problem and determine if less people are living on sidewalks. A...
HOMELESS
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County mulls ban on fireworks, plans to decide by May

Commissioners, fire chiefs discuss alerting residents of potential regulations well in advance of July 4Clackamas County commissioners this week discussed the potential for a temporary firework ban during high-heat periods in unincorporated zones. County officials will monitor Oregon Department of Forestry data through April and reconvene with Clackamas Fire authorities before May 1 to determine an official plan and outreach strategy. To avoid repeating last year's short notice and rushed decision, commissioners hope to alert residents of the firework ban earlier ahead of July 4. County board members on April 5 discussed the plan for potential regulations with Clackamas Fire...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County pledges to create 'equitable housing solutions'

New document details 13 values around lasting and effective strategies to address chronic homelessness. A document declaring Clackamas County's guiding values in addressing chronic homelessness was approved by the county commission this week. The one-page bulleted list, which synthesizes and summarizes language from previously approved local housing frameworks, was developed...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landslides#Land Use
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County plans budget '100% tied to results'

Commissioners detail progress on goals in health, housing, public safety, environmentClackamas County commissioners convened in-person for the recent State of the County Forum Luncheon for the first time since February 2020 before dozens of community leaders to discuss issues regarding health, housing, public safety, tolling and the environment. Speaking about creating public trust in government amid the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges of the past year, Chair Tootie Smith outlined progress on the county's goal to have a structurally sound and sustainable budget that is "100% tied to results" by July, as phrased in the county's strategic plan Performance Clackamas....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oak Lodge Water authority request gets green light from county

Commissioners offer preliminary decision on perpetual district boundary, pending May 5 hearing.Dozens of advocates for creating an authority for Oak Lodge Water Services waited nervously in the county commission's hearing room on April 14, fearing another delay by Clackamas County's elected officials. Instead of more disappointment, the OLWS boosters applauded as the county commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary order to create the authority. Another hearing is scheduled for May 5 to finalize OLWS's perpetual boundaries for providing sewer and drinking-water services for the unincorporated area between Milwaukie and Gladstone. Clackamas County officials last fall asked OLWS to hold additional public...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie on track to collect over $1M in rent from credit union

City purchases Advantis building for $6.5 million, then leases it back for extended periodMilwaukie will collect more than $1 million in rent from Advantis Credit Union after buying Advantis' building for $6.5 million in June 2020. Advantis' property is slated for use as a City Hall but Milwaukie officials have leased it back to the credit union since purchasing it. Advantis has been paying Milwaukie $42,000 a month in rent since selling the building to the city, and it's expected to move out by the end of the year after paying Milwaukie about $1.26 million. Advantis had originally agreed to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Highway 224 to reopen more than a year after Riverside Fire

No hiking or camping is permitted, but the Clackamas River will be accessible in spots as of May 1. More than a year after the Riverside Fire scorched the forests near Estacada, Highway 224 is scheduled to reopen Sunday, May 1, but those hankering for a hike or weekend camping outing will be disappointed. "May 1, when 224 reopens, there (are) going to be limited opportunities up here," said Benjamin Watts, the West Zone Recreation Program Manager on the Mt. Hood National Forest for the U.S. Forest Service. Watts said some "river access points will be...
ESTACADA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County officials concerned about spike in garbage rates

Metro budget proposes 67% increase in solid waste disposal fees between 2020-27A forthcoming Metro budget featuring a proposed 67% increase in solid waste disposal fees between 2020 and 2027 has drawn concern from Clackamas County commissioners, who requested Metro provide additional details and regional collaboration opportunities before adopting the budget on May 5. According to Metro officials, the office annually analyzes projected service and activity costs and forecasts whether or not revenues from existing fee levels can support current solid waste management services. Metro's Waste Prevention and Environmental Services expenses increase over time due to cost drivers including service demand,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Conservation district to collect pesticides in Clackamas County

Free disposal of agricultural and commercial chemicals is offered May 14 to limited number of participantsClackamas County agricultural producers and family forest owners who wish to safely dispose of pesticides that are old, unusable or restricted are invited to a free pesticide collection event hosted by the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District and local partners. Clean Harbors Environmental Services is able to provide pesticide collection on Saturday, May, 14 for a limited number of participants, all of whom must pre-register with Clean Harbors before receiving services. Walk-ins will not be served. Landowners, farmers, and commercial and institutional pesticide users...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

OPINION: Tolling to encircle Oregon 'like a military blockade'

Bob Rubitschun: ODOT policies would have been unthinkable a few years ago; today, they're moving faster than a runaway freight train.It's now or never to speak your mind. We're about to lose the Oregon we love and cherish. ODOT has adopted an aggressive new revenue-collection strategy to tax motorists on our once-free roads. The "genie" is out of the bottle. Your choice is to tell the Oregon Legislature enough is enough or to reallocate your personal finances to pay for using Oregon roadways that already were paid for with taxpayer money. Greg Johnson, a joint appointee for ODOT and its...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
74
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy