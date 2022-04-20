ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Immersive exhibitions: the future of art or overpriced theme parks?

By Hettie O'Brien
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXABL_0fENub3g00

Peek through the gallery window and you’ll see a holographic alien dancing in space. Venture inside, and an eerie, indeterminate soundtrack plays while the smell of woodsmoke floats through the air. Five VR headsets greet entrants, each offering a different simulation of extraterrestrial life. Put the pair of goggles on and you may find yourself, as I did, surrounded by a shoal of electric-blue pixels that move in concert like a jellyfish. That part left me feeling slightly unsteady, as if my neurons had been massaged.

This experience is part of Alienarium 5, a new exhibition by the French artist Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster at the Serpentine Gallery. Installation art that uses technology such as augmented and virtual reality to “immerse” viewers, merging the physical world with digital experience, has become popular in recent years. There have already been immersive exhibitions of David Bowie and Abba , while an immersive Avicii experience has just opened in Sweden with a Prince one due to follow in Chicago later this year. There are so many immersive Van Gogh experiences that the phenomenon has its own Wikipedia page. These projects vary hugely in scope, from elaborate, hi-tech installations to Instagram-friendly projection shows of deceased painters.

The loungey, perfumed rooms of Alienarium 5 are a welcome respite from the experience of navigating claustrophobic public spaces in a humid face mask. “The show is mixed reality – it’s both virtual and physical. It involves touch, smell, all kinds of things you couldn’t have in front of a screen,” the Serpentine’s artistic director, Hans Ulrich Obrist, says. After two years of intermittent social isolation, events that invite sensual immersion in the company of others have a renewed appeal. People want “something they can’t experience in front of their computers at home”, Obrist says.

Installation artists have long worked with new technologies: Obrist cites Billy Klüver, an electrical engineer at Bell Telephone Laboratories, who collaborated with artists such as Robert Rauschenberg and Yvonne Rainer to make kinetic sculptures and soundscapes. Artists such as James Turrell and Olafur Eliason have made ecstatic, light-filled rooms an institutional fixture. More than one curator I spoke with said Random International’s Rain Room , the feverishly successful installation that was first exhibited at the Barbican in 2012 and allowed people to walk through a downpour without getting wet, helped catapult this form within art institutions. “It was a talking point that became very popular, with long queues, lots of people waiting, and lots of other institutions saying things like ‘we need a rain room’, because they needed to drive audiences,” says Justin McGuirk, a curator at the Design Museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKqca_0fENub3g00
Out of this world … Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster’s Alienarium 5 at the Serpentine Gallery, London. Photograph: Guy Bell/Rex/Shutterstock

The Serpentine’s exhibitions are free to the public, but most immersive exhibitions are commercial ventures that charge steep prices. I recently attended a Van Gogh experience staged in a warehouse space in Shoreditch, which promised to “reinvent the concept of museums”. Photographs of the artist’s self-portraits were blown up on to canvases and a crowd of visitors watched brushstrokes of sunflowers being projected on a static vase. The space felt temporary, like a travelling show that would roll out of town by night. Labels relating the artist’s biography seemed to have been run through a translation app, producing weird, schematic sentences. Still, people didn’t seem to mind. “It’s so beautiful”, I heard someone say, staring at a textureless reproduction of Café Terrace at Night. In the final room, visitors sat on the floor and watched as twirling closeups of Van Gogh’s starry night were projected on a tarpaulin. Glissando music played over the speakers. The show seemed to be trying very hard to cultivate a sense of momentousness, but the overall impression was haphazard, as if its creators didn’t want people to look too closely at the details. One board informed us that “Van Gogh is a rock star”, listing the five highest prices his paintings had fetched at auction.

FeverUp, the entertainment platform that organised the experience, has a number of similar exhibitions planned in the UK this year, including the Frida and Diego Experience and Klimt: the Immersive Experience. The platform asks internet users to vote on which artworks or artefacts they would like to be immersed in next (a Dalí experience is in the works; so is Titanic: The Exhibition. The company stressed that it wants to “democratise” culture and make art “accessible”. Yet a Saturday ticket to the Van Gogh experience costs £25 (a VIP ticket, which includes a poster and a 12-minute virtual reality show, is around £40).

Because immersive installations do not rely on the display of rare objects, they can be reproduced on an almost industrial scale. Theoretically, you could license an art collective’s intellectual property and show it anywhere in the world, a model that has more in common with a tech platform than a museum or gallery. “During the pandemic, the games industry was booming. The art world became very aware of that, and of the role of platforms like Netflix – digital platforms sharing forms of culture and doing so extraordinarily successfully,” says Kay Watson, director of the Serpentine’s Arts Technologies programme. In January 2020, the programme published a report that identified how ticketed experiences bring art closer to the financial model of circuses and theme parks. “For some actors in the art world”, the report’s authors wrote, “this may raise the question of whether [these] are indeed ‘art spaces’.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FlVkc_0fENub3g00
Going down a storm … Rain Room at the Barbican. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

It’s easy to be scathing about how such events turn art into “content” ready to be captured and shared on social media. The drive behind immersive art is unquestionably financial: its surging popularity coincides with the pressure that many art institutions face to secure funding and diversify audiences, whose expectations have in turn been shaped by the internet. “There’s probably an in-house joke at every museum about the ‘Instagrammable moment’,” one curator tells me. “Sometimes curators plan that moment – as they know visitors are going to be looking for it anyway.” Art galleries and museums have realised that built-in opportunities for “user-generated content” (UGC) can be profitable; as the artist Dena Yago wrote in a 2018 essay , “a company’s marketing plan may include a UGC campaign that broadcasts a call to action, or CTA ... this response is often the creation of more content – the posting of selfies, photos and videos”. Inevitably, the artworks that suit this format are maximalist spectacles with excellent lighting. Among the installations that best exemplify this shift are the Rain Room, Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room, Pipilotti Rist’s Pixel Forest and “anything at all by James Turrell”, Yago wrote.

Some in the art world are optimistic that immersive installations could free their producers from relying on the sale of works to generate an income; instead, artists could charge visitors entry to ticketed experiences, circumventing the traditional art establishment altogether. A Tokyo-based collective of more than 500 artists, designers and technologists, teamLab, is already doing this. Known for its saturated, reactive light installations, teamLab launched a “digital art museum” in partnership with Japanese property developer Mori in 2018 (tickets cost $30). The group has since opened another museum in Shanghai, an immersive art space in a luxury hotel in Macau and exhibitions in Paris, Prague, Barcelona and New York. In 2024, teamLab will launch “the largest museum for digital art in Europe”, in Hamburg.

Another organisation pioneering the immersive model is Superblue, founded in 2020 by Marc Glimcher and Mollie Dent-Brocklehurst of London’s Pace Gallery. Superblue has locations in Miami and London and recently opened an installation at the Rockefeller centre in New York. At its cavernous Miami base, housed in a converted warehouse, visitors travel through a mirrored labyrinth by the English set designer Es Devlin, a reactive floral light installation by teamLab, and a purple Ganzfeld by Turrell. “When you’re hosting a show of paintings, there’s one business model – let’s sell the paintings,” Glimcher tells me. “In the music world, you buy a song for 99 cents. In the art world you buy a museum ticket for $25, and that money doesn’t go to the artist. The question is: can there be a commercial, experiential art world, like there’s a commercial painting and sculpture world?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YaHtX_0fENub3g00
In the cloud … AA Murakami’s Silent Fall. Photograph: Linda Nylind/the Guardian

At Superblue’s recent exhibition in London, Silent Fall, an ethereal forest by the Tokyo artist duo AA Murakami was staged in an outpost of the Royal Academy. On a cloudy Wednesday morning, a queue of people were already lining up outside. The show’s curator, Margot Mottaz, walked me through the darkened space, describing the thinking behind the robotic trees, which produced “chemically complex” bubbles that swelled voluptuously before drifting to the floor and evaporating into smoke. The air was scented with patchouli and fir needles; the light drifted from an amber glow to silvery white. Walking around the room, I saw young children playing with bubbles on the floor. A couple took pictures of each other. People seemed to be having fun. But after I’d touched one of the bubbles and taken a few photos, it struck me that true immersion is the rarest of things; more than spectacle or technology, it requires actively concentrating on what’s in front of you.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Pipilotti Rist
Person
Marc Glimcher
Person
Klimt
Person
James Turrell
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
Ars Technica

Stone Age people may have gathered at night to watch animated “fireside art”

In 1866, a French engineer named Peccadeau de l'Isle was working on the construction of a railway line in southern France, digging for artifacts along the banks of the River Aveyron in his spare time. Some 23 feet (7 meters) down, he found a number of prehistoric flint tools and prehistoric art. They included the famed Swimming Reindeer sculpture and a carved spear thrower in the shape of a mammoth, as well as numerous engraved flat stones called plaquettes, all created by the Magdalenian people sometime between 16,000 and 13,500 years ago.
VISUAL ART
Washingtonian.com

An Immersive Exhibit About King Tut Is Debuting in DC this June

The parade of immersive exhibits coming to DC continues this summer with an installation made for anyone dreaming about visiting Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza. In June, the National Geographic Society will premiere Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb.
MUSEUMS
My 1053 WJLT

‘Prince: The Immersive Experience’ Exhibit to Launch in Chicago

A new interactive exhibit titled Prince: The Immersive Experience is set to open in Chicago on June 9. Located at the Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile, the exhibit will feature a partial recreation of Paisley Park's famed Studio A, archival material from various eras of Prince's career such as clothing, guitars and photographs and a special 3-D representation of the iconic Purple Rain album cover.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Art Space#Art Exhibitions#Art World#French#Avicii#Instagram
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ARTnews

Ancient Artifact Pulled From Christie’s Auction After Archaeologist Claims Suspect ‘Provenance’

Click here to read the full article. An artifact scheduled to be auctioned during an antiquities sale in New York at Christie’s next month has been withdrawn after an expert flagged two lots linked to dealers of of looted antiquities. Christos Tsirogiannis, an archaeologist and researcher at University of Aarhus in Denmark raised questions over the ownership records of a Greek vase and a Roman helmet, dating back to 450 B.C. and late 2nd-early 3rd century A.D., respectively. The vase has been withdrawn from the sale, while the copper helmet is expected to hit the auction block during Christie’s New York Classic...
MUSEUMS
Smithonian

A Connecticut Mechanic Found Artwork Worth Millions in a Dumpster

Five years ago, in September 2017, Connecticut mechanic Jared Whipple found hundreds of artworks in a dumpster at an abandoned farmhouse. He took them home, thinking he might use them as Halloween decorations for his indoor skatepark. As it turns out, the art was anything but trash. Per Adriana Morga...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Dumpster find leads to rediscovery of artist Francis Hines

After fading into obscurity, the late artist Francis Hines is gaining new attention after a car mechanic rescued hundreds of his paintings from a dumpster in Connecticut.Hines, an abstract expressionist, garnered some recognition in 1980 by using fabric to wrap the arch in New York City’s Washington Square in an intricate crisscross pattern. But he kept a low profile and drifted out of the art world’s spotlight, passing away in 2016.The trove of paintings, most using his signature wrapping style, was found a year later — and that’s where the artist's path to rediscovery began.An exhibit of the found art...
VISUAL ART
Secret LA

5 Hidden Fairytale Homes In L.A. That Are Straight Out Of A Storybook

In L.A. make-believe often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News On 6

Immersive 'Beyond Van Gogh' Exhibit Coming To Tulsa

Organizers announce the hit traveling exhibit "Beyond Van Gogh" is coming to Tulsa. Details of the stop are still to be released, including when and where. The exhibit allows guests to immerse themselves in Van Gogh's art, including masterpieces like "Starry Night" and "Sunflowers." "Van Gogh’s art comes to life...
TULSA, OK
mansionglobal.com

Former U.K. Estate of Lee Radziwill, Henry Ford II Lists for £18.75 Million

A sprawling English estate once owned by Princess Lee Radziwill as well as Henry Ford II has come on the market for the first time since 1974. A sprawling English estate once owned by Princess Lee Radziwill as well as Henry Ford II has come on the market this week for the first time since 1974, asking £18.75 million (US$24.4 million).
REAL ESTATE
AOL Corp

13-year-old girl became a multimillionaire in 1 year by selling NFT art

Nyla Hayes has found the secret to success, and it's selling her artwork as NFTs. At 13 years old, a young artist has become a multimillionaire when she started putting her art up for sale as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. “Non-fungible” means that an item is one of a kind, such as an original song, video or drawing, and each of Hayes' portraits is unique in its own way.
DESIGN
TheConversationCanada

Contemporary Muslim artists continue to adapt Islamic patterns to challenge ideas about fixed culture

What is culture? In today’s globalized world, we are familiar with seeing various cultural objects and ornamentation outside of their original location or context. If culture is not fixed and bound to a particular location, how does culture move and transform? Ornamentation in Islamic art — patterned decoration or embellishment seen on objects or in architecture — is a great example of such movement of culture that can now be found across the world. Throughout the centuries, Islamic geometric patterns and arabesque (Islimi) designs — otherwise known as biomorphic, floral patterns — have moved from east to west. These patterns have been built...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

The Guardian

245K+
Followers
65K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy