The City of Billings wants a judge to force class-action litigants into mediation to potentially settle a battle about "franchise fees," which the city illegally charged homeowners and residents for decades in the case that has been ongoing for nearly five years. The city discontinued the practice shortly after the lawsuit began, but the fees […]

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO