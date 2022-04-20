ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Creek, OR

Watercolors hang at Spiral Gallery in April

By Teresa Carson
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUdMm_0fENtWYi00 The work of four local artists shows the diversity and beauty of the transparent medium.

"I like that it's transparent. It's more challenging. I love the colors," says watercolor artist Earlean March of her art medium.

March is one of four watercolor artists in the April exhibition at the Spiral Gallery.

"I was trained in oil painting in college, but took some classes at the art museum in watercolor and just fell in love with watercolor," March said.

The other three artists showing their work this month at the Spiral are Lynn Flores, Karl Haugen and Connie Athman.

Eagle Creek artist Lynn Flores works in ceramics and fused glass as well as watercolor.

Flores said on the gallery web page that she got her start in art painting rocks with her two sisters as a child growing up in Seattle.

Karl Haugen, an artist since the fourth grade, worked in forestry as a career. That career and time spent in nature informs his art.

"Relating the importance of the natural environment is my goal for people to take home with them," he said on the Spiral Gallery web page.

"Watercolor gives me the desired effect that you can't get with another medium. There is an expressiveness and movement in the use of water and pigment," he said. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiGWl_0fENtWYi00

In addition to the special watercolor exhibition, the Spiral Gallery features other artwork including jewelry, textiles and ceramics.

The Spiral Gallery hosts a First Friday opening reception and conversations with the artist for its new shows from 6-8 p.m. monthly.

March, a former art teacher at Mollala High School, said the exhibition "is good for everyone to see how different watercolor can be."

If you go:

Spiral Gallery

When: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

Where: 341 S. Broadway

More: 503-630-7273

{loadposition sub-article-02}

