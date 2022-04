April 18 (UPI) -- Tourism officials in Vietnam said a 2,073.5-foot-long glass bridge set to open to the public soon is believed to be the longest glass bridge in the world. Officials with the Moc Chau Island Tourist Area in Son La Province said the Bach Long bridge, set to open April 30 for the Reunification Day holiday, is being submitted to Guinness World Records for recognition as the longest glass bridge in the world.

